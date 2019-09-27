VENICE — Authorities are charging a woman with several crimes after a situation Monday that caused a lockdown of Garden Elementary School in Venice.
Kimberly Brazell, 41, of the 3300 block of Elkam Blvd., Port Charlotte, is charged with aggravated stalking and grand theft.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it began with authorities called to Garden Elementary about 3 p.m. Monday. They were assisting Sarasota County Schools Police Department after Brazell allegedly made a threat.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim had previously told Brazell he didn’t want contact with her anymore. She has allegedly stolen his $800 phone, threw a brick through a window and stole a camera from his house earlier in August. She allegedly also stole a gun from his car in Arcadia.
On Monday, the situation escalated more, a news release states.
“According to the initial reports, Brazell contacted the victim whose child attends the school and threatened to harm the child,” the sheriff’s office states. “The victim contacted school officials who, in an abundance of caution, placed the school on temporary lockdown.”
A perimeter was established and the sheriff’s office responded with K-9 and aviation units.
Authorities said Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office located Brazell “and took her into protective custody.”
After that, students were allowed to leave Garden Elementary under close watch.
“Through investigation, detectives identified five separate incidents dating back to August in which Brazell vandalized the victim’s property and stole his phone,” the news release stated.
The Arcadia Police Department also had a report from Sept. 20 that alleges Brazell “stole the victim’s firearm from his vehicle.”
Brazell was taken into custody by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office late Thursday for grand theft and aggravated stalking. She has a bond of $275,000.
“The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be pending from other local law enforcement agencies,” the release states.
