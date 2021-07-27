topical featured Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor STAFF REPORT Jul 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A woman was arrested for prostitution in connection with an investigation into a local massage parlor, according to authorities.Chunyue Wu, 61, Flushing, N.Y., was charged with prostitution — engage, commit or offer prostitution, first violation.Wu worked as a masseuse at Healing Touch Spa-Asian Massage in the 200 block of West Miami Avenue in Venice.During an undercover investigation, Wu allegedly engaged in sexual favors for money after a 30-minute massage, according to a probable cause affidavit.Authorities received a human trafficking tip that Healing Touch was a “house of prostitution,” stated an affidavit.The affidavit stated, a similar investigation into the business occurred in 2017.Wu was released from custody with a $120 bond. Her arraignment is Aug. 12. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Cutting controversy: 'Dangerous' banyan tree coming down Republican: Trump trashes the truth Four killed in I-75 crash; men had been changing flat tire Gruters accused of sexual harassment Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Cutting controversy: 'Dangerous' banyan tree coming down Republican: Trump trashes the truth Four killed in I-75 crash; men had been changing flat tire Gruters accused of sexual harassment Calendar
