Chunyue Wu

VENICE — A woman was arrested for prostitution in connection with an investigation into a local massage parlor, according to authorities.

Chunyue Wu, 61, Flushing, N.Y., was charged with prostitution — engage, commit or offer prostitution, first violation.

Wu worked as a masseuse at Healing Touch Spa-Asian Massage in the 200 block of West Miami Avenue in Venice.

During an undercover investigation, Wu allegedly engaged in sexual favors for money after a 30-minute massage, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Authorities received a human trafficking tip that Healing Touch was a “house of prostitution,” stated an affidavit.

The affidavit stated, a similar investigation into the business occurred in 2017.

Wu was released from custody with a $120 bond. Her arraignment is Aug. 12.

