NOKOMIS — A woman was stopped by a stun gun after allegedly trying to get away from a deputy following a situation where she reportedly intimidated another woman to give her the bicycle.
Amanda Robinson, 39, from Nokomis, was arrested April 4 and charged with robbery.
According to an arrest report, Robinson and a man were walking near Nokomis Community Park on Colonia Lane when she saw another woman with a bicycle. Robinson allegedly began yelling at the woman and ran across the street to grab the red bike.
When Robinson allegedly raised her hand as if to punch the victim, the victim let go of the bike. The defendant walked away with the bike and a large bag of the victim’s clothing, the report states.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to the park to speak with the victim. Meanwhile, another deputy came in contact with the defendant and her acquaintance on Legacy Trail.
Robinson attempted to flee, at which time the deputy struck her with a stun gun.
In a supplemental report, the deputy involved in the incident wrote he “ordered the defendant to place her hands behind her back to which she refused and attempted to run away.”
“I was able to stop the defendant when she turned and further refused orders. I utilized my agency issued taser on the defendant due to refusing to place her hands behind her back, and attempting to run away,” states the report.
