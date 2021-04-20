SOUTH VENICE — A woman was found severely beaten and unconscious at the Rodeway Inn at the 1900 block of South Tamiami Trail on Tuesday morning, according to officials.
The woman was found in her room on the second floor of the hotel.
She was transported to a local hospital and was still alive as of Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the scene.
Officials said a suspicious man was picked up around Alligator Drive and S. Tamiami Trail.
The man was believed to be connected to the battery incident, officials said.
His name was not immediately released.
Officials said they believed the battery to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information on her injuries to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.
