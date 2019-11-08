VENICE - Venice Police is seeking the assistance of residents.
They are seeking the location of Gina Ludlam, 40, who was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Wellfield Park area, it said in a social media post.
"Gina is known to wear large, baggy, white men's T-shirts and a lot of religious jewelry," the post from Venice Police Department states. "She has very long brown hair and typically has it down."
Authorities said she may be carrying a backpack with orange flowers. It is a Jansport backpack.
Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911. The Venice Police case number is 19-002024.
