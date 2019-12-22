ENGLEWOOD — A woman was arrested after allegedly climbing into a storage unit adjacent to her own and stealing more than $11,000 of items.
She pawned the items in Venice, according to authorities.
The victim told Charlotte County deputies he went to his storage unit Nov. 9 and everything appeared to be OK. On Dec. 7, he noticed items missing, but the lock untouched and his family hadn’t accessed it.
A deputy noticed dust on the walls of the unit was disturbed, consistent with someone climbing up or down the sides. There’s an approximately 2-foot gap between the ceiling and walls dividing the unit, the affidavit states.
Items taken included four firearms, three compound bows, an electric guitar, two George Washington University rings, a flat screen television, jewelry and other items totaling $11,150.
The manager informed authorities the adjacent unit belonged to Catherine Anne O’Neill, 31, of Englewood, who used her gate code more than 20 times from Nov. 1 to Dec. 3.
A database showed O’Neill pawned some of the items Nov. 21 at Quick Draw Quality Pawn in Venice.
O’Neill was arrested and charged with burglary, grand theft more than $10,000 less than $20,000, grand theft of a firearm, dealing in stolen property, and false owner information on pawned items. Her bond was set at $70,000.
