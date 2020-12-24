VENICE — A woman who had been placed on probation Nov. 30 for stealing identities from a Venice business was arrested two weeks later for allegedly stealing items while Christmas shopping.
Among the items reportedly stolen were children’s pajamas and toys.
Christy Lee Owens, 37, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice, was arrested in May initially on allegations of uttering a forged instrument.
An officer in that arrest discovered she had a day planner with 19 separate identities that “consisted of credit card numbers, expiration dates, CCV codes, billing zip codes and social security numbers,” the probable cause affidavit stated.
She had been contracted to clean offices at Kingdom Roofing in Venice. It was determined that, while there, she entered a locked storage cabinet and wrote down the information, the investigation said.
Her case had just been adjudicated Nov. 30 with no jail time but probation and fines.
Then, according to a Charlotte County investigation, Owens was caught Dec. 13 by Walmart loss prevention officers in Englewood.
She was arrested with Robert Weichbrodt, 36, of Port Charlotte.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Owens and Weichbrodt spent three hours in the store with Owens observed “putting $3 clearance stickers on red girls’ Christmas dress.”
The couple was observed switching tags on other merchandise in a shopping cart, it states.
Among the merchandise they attempted to steal were Legos, two girl’s skirts, two girl’s dresses, children’s pajamas and a Ms. Pac-Man.
Weichbrodt reportedly told authorities other stolen items would be found in the car they drove to the site. Also, neither has a valid driver’s license. Among the items were a Kodak printer and ink cartridges worth more than $100.
“Christy stated she was just trying to Christmas shop and knew she shouldn’t have done this,” the probable cause affidavit stated.
Officers discovered three Suboxone packets inside her wallet, authorities said.
“I didn’t know that was there,” she reportedly said.
She is being held without bail.
Weichbrodt faces charges of driving while suspended and larceny/petty theft (second degree) of more than $100.
