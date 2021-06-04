SARASOTA - A Venice woman allegedly used cocaine while sitting in a parked car with her child in the back seat, according to authorities.
Amber Armstrong, 33, 200 block of Golf Club Lane, Venice was charged with child neglect without great bodily harm and possession of cocaine.
According to a witness, Armstrong was asleep in her car with an infant in the backseat, the probable cause affidavit states.
The witness said he went to a restaurant nearby for two hours and noticed Armstrong was still parked and asleep in a different position.
He said she woke up and was holding a needle next to her arm but wasn't sure if the needle went in, according to the affidavit.
The witness then saw Armstrong fall asleep again, wake up, and placed the needle in her arm, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Armstrong told officers she injected only a small amount of the "diluted cocaine" after she had fallen asleep, according to an affidavit.
Officers found the needle and a substance in a bag that both tested positive for cocaine, stated the affidavit.
Her son was found in his car seat eating gelato, according to an affidavit.
Armstrong has prior arrests including theft, resisting officer and battery.
Armstrong was released from custody with a bond of $3,000. Her arraignment is July 9.
