VENICE - One man was killed and his passenger critically injured late Monday when a wrong-way driver on Interstate 75 struck their vehicle head on near Venice.
Authorities remain on the scene of the collision early Tuesday as they continue to investigate what happened.
According to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol, a 37-year-old Punta Gorda woman was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe southbound in northbound lanes of I-75 at about 10:45 p.m. Monday, just north of the Jacaranda exit at Mile Marker 194.
A 21-year-old man from Sun City was driving a Nissan Altima north in the northbound lanes at the same time.
The news release states the Santa Fe "continued to travel southbound within the northbound lanes, and struck the front of (the Nissan) with the front of (the Hyundai)."
The 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by Sarasota County EMS; his passenger, a woman, was not yet identified by authorities. She is in critical condition and taken to an area hospital. Both of them were wearing seat belts, the news release notes.
According to authorities, the wrong-way driver suffered serious injuries.
The interstate is opened Tuesday morning but traffic remains slow near Jacaranda Boulevard. The Florida Highway Patrol Homicide Division is on the scene investigating.
Florida Highway Patrol did not identify the other two drivers in their news release. The FHP crash reports can take several weeks or months for complete details to be released. - This story will be updated.
