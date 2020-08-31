VENICE — Registration is ending soon for the fourth annual Golf Scramble Tournament for Cora’s Giving Fund at Waterford Golf Club.
Cora Grinsel was the 5-year-old granddaughter of Venice residents Pat and Sal Corrao.
She “loved her big brother and dog. She was a mommy to countless stuffed animals and dolls,” a flier notes.
Cora, who was described as “passionate, protective, fearless and loyal” died of a pediatric cancer called neuroblastoma in December 2014.
Pat and Sal Corrao began the tournament in September 2016.
“We wanted to do something to remember her by and raise some money for these children,” Pat Corrao said Monday.
To date, the effort has raised about $50,000. Pat Corrao said 100 percent of the funds goes to pediatric cancer clinical trials. They have teamed up with Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Registration is due by Friday.
The cost of $85 includes golf, boxed lunch and two drink tickets for the course; $20 provides lunch only. The tournament takes place Sept 26 with a 7:30 a.m. registration and 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
Pat Corrao said Waterford is adhering to all CDC COVID-19 guidelines, including double-use carts with plexiglass barriers and adjusted flags and cups along with other changes at the course.
There will be a silent auction, 50/50 and contests for putting, hole-in-one, along with longest drive for both men and women and closest to the pin for both men and women.
Pat Corrao noted her family has had a lot of assistance with co-founders Terese and Grant Duelge with the event.
Those taking part will make checks, donations and entry funds to: NCF, Cora’s Giving Fund. Mail them to Pat Corrao, 23629 Copperleaf Drive, Venice, FL, 34293. To register, call Pat Corrao at 941-800-7180 or email PatCorrao@mac.com.
“Her life was a true example of the power of love,” the flier said.
