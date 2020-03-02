SARASOTA — Coronavirus is officially present in Sarasota County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Monday that two Florida residents who initially tested positive for the respiratory illness do in fact have it.
One is a 60-year-old Manatee County man who had been hospitalized for pneumonia at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and the other is a Hillsborough County woman in her 20s who recently had traveled to northern Italy, where a large number of coronavirus cases has been reported.
The Manatee County man has no travel history.
Two other people are in quarantine in the county, though they’re showing no symptoms.
A student and his mother, who came into contact with the patient at Doctors Hospital in her employment, are being monitored, according to the school’s Facebook page.
Doctors Hospital did not return calls asking for comment.
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan said in a news release he’d met with Doctors Hospital officials.
“In an hour-long meeting at the hospital this morning with Chief Executive Officer Robert Meade and other specialists, Buchanan was told the hospital was proceeding as if the patient had COVID-19 and was taking all possible precautions,” according to the news release. “Meade said they had the situation ‘under control’ and that the hospital was doing everything possible to protect other patients, hospital staff and the community. He declined to discuss specifics of the patient’s condition given health privacy statutes.”
Buchanan said he’d spoken with other area health officials as well.
“Speed is critical to containing the threat,” Buchanan said in the news release.
His office noted he “was one of the first in Congress to call for (President Donald Trump) to declare a public health emergency days before Trump did so.”
‘Don’t panic’
As of Monday afternoon, an additional eight cases in the state were awaiting test results and 184 people were being monitored by public health officials. Fifteen tests were negative.
It’s not known whether any of the suspected cases involves an area resident.
Even though the virus has now appeared locally, there’s no cause for alarm, according to infectious disease specialist Dr. Ahmed Farooq.
“Not every cough, not every sore throat, not every fever is coronavirus,” he said. “The most important thing is, don’t panic. Even in China, the majority of patients were managed at home.”
Those symptoms are potential indicators of COVID-19, as coronavirus is officially known. But by themselves, they’ll only trigger testing for it if they’re severe and there’s no alternative diagnosis, such as the flu.
Testing may be indicated when symptoms are less severe but the patient has traveled to an area where there has been an outbreak or has been in close contact with a confirmed case, according to the CDC.
Call ahead
Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the area’s only public hospital, has implemented protocols for patients who believe they may have contracted coronavirus. The information will be available on a hotline number — 941-917-8799 — that was expected to be in service late Monday.
The goal, according to Public Information Officer Kim Savage, is to ensure people get care without exposing other people to the virus.
People who exhibit symptoms should first contact their physician, she said. Their doctor can determine whether an office visit or a trip to the emergency room is necessary.
Anyone who doesn’t have a doctor can call the hotline and follow the instructions, she said — including calling ahead to the ER before arriving so precautions can be taken to protect other patients.
“The main thing is to let their doctor guide them,” Savage said.
According to Marketing Director Julie Beatty, Venice Regional Bayfront Health has also developed a response plan based on CDC protocols “should it be needed.”
“Patient and visitor safety will continue to be our first priority, just as it always is,” she said.
We’re the enemy
Todd Brown, Sarasota Military Academy’s director of Community Outreach, has dealt with a pandemic on an annual basis for the last several years.
His “Operation Outbreak” simulates a severe disease outbreak under the supervision of Pardis Sabeti, an MIT biologist and geneticist.
Coincidentally, he gave a program on the exercise last September in China — hundreds of miles away from the epicenter of the virus outbreak and months before the first case was reported.
“We are experiencing much of what we see in our simulation,” he said.
He echoed Farooq’s comments about remaining calm.
“The most important thing to understand is that the pathogen is the pathogen. The real enemy is ourselves,” he said. “The extent of the spread is often tied to the reaction of the general public. Are we going to react in fear and panic, spreading misinformation, or are we going to trust in the people that are providing us with up to date evidence-based information?
“We need to be patient (which is hard to do) and believe in the systematic response by trained personnel. Mistrust, laziness and finger-pointing will only result in the proliferation of the pathogen.”
The bill
Remaining in isolation at home will be more comfortable for patients, keep them from transmitting the virus and save them money.
Though there has been a state of public health emergency declared in Florida over coronavirus, it’s no different from any other illness if you seek treatment.
Based on his experience with the agency, Farooq said there’s probably no charge for CDC testing. However, you’ll be billed for a doctor or emergency room visit and hospitalization, though it should be covered under your insurance.
“The patient still has to pay,” he said.
