SARASOTA — What a difference a few days can make when it comes to an outbreak.
At the start of the weekend, the state was monitoring coronavirus and its COVID-19 strain.
By the end of it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was issuing a state of emergency because of two cases — including the first one reported at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota.
And now more people are being tested at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The first case - at the Doctors Hospital of Sarasota patient, was revealed after a patient provided to a letter distributed to patients Sunday to the Venice Gondolier.
The letter stated the hospital was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that “we have a patient in our facility who presumptively tested positive for COVID-19.”
After hospital, county and federal officials refused comment until late Sunday, state officials admitted they knew about two cases since at least Saturday in Florida.
The CDC confirmed the cases involving a Manatee County resident at Doctors Hospital along with a Hillsborough County resident in a Tampa hospital Monday.
The letter stated Doctors Hospital has “activated all protocols for handling potential COVID-19 cases.”
Coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization, causes respiratory infections “ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.” COVID-19 is the newest coronavirus.
The new ailment began, apparently, in China and has wrapped its way around the world — infecting tens of thousands. While it is still new and a vaccine is likely at least a year away, it has caused death in about 2 percent of its victims. However, health officials stress, many people may show little or no symptoms.
Doctors Hospital stated in its letter its coronavirus patient “was admitted to our facility in late February and remains under our care,” the letter states.
A patient at the hospital provided the letter on social media after overhearing employees and volunteers discuss the affected patient.
“I pretended I did not hear anything and warned my family not to visit me, until further notice,” the patient wrote in a text exchange.
The patient’s identity is being withheld due to their concern it may affect their care.
By Tuesday, a third coronavirus patient was identified in the state while other people were being held in isolation while testing was ongoing.
Among those in isolation were a Sarasota Military Academy student and his mother - who worked at Doctors Hospital.
New tests underway for more patients
No patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital met the criteria for coronavirus testing Monday, but that changed overnight.
By Tuesday morning, 12 patients met the criteria, Public Information Officer Kim Savage said, though the virus was ruled out in some of them.
In general, testing is called for in people with respiratory symptoms, fever and sore throat who have been to an area where there's an outbreak or who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
SMH staff sent 12 samples to the state for transmission to the testing lab recently set up in Tampa, she said. It will take 24-48 hours to get results, with any presumptive positives being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
That takes another three to five days, she said.
As of Tuesday evening, she said, the hospital had received no results.
The patients being tested are in isolation in "negative pressure" rooms awaiting their results, she said.
The ventilation system in such a room keeps the air pressure lower than it is outside the room, so air flows in but not back out.
SMH has more than 30 such rooms, Savage said, and could use portable equipment to create more if needed. It could even set up an isolation unit, but only for people who have tested positive. Otherwise, uninfected patients in the unit might contract the virus from being there.
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan visited the hospital to offer support Tuesday.
“In an hour-long meeting at the hospital this morning with Chief Executive Officer Robert Meade and other specialists, Buchanan was told the hospital was proceeding as if the patient had COVID-19 and was taking all possible precautions,” according to the news release. “Meade said they had the situation ‘under control’ and that the hospital was doing everything possible to protect other patients, hospital staff and the community.”
Buchanan said he’d spoken with other area health officials as well.
“Speed is critical to containing the threat,” Buchanan said in the news release.
Savage said SMH officials told him that testing protocols should be revised.
More testing sites would expedite getting results, Savage said, and could make it possible to test people without needing to hospitalize them.
In addition, she said, the coronavirus test isn't allowed to be administered to someone who meets the criteria but whose symptoms can be attributed to another illness.
The hospital's coronavirus hotline — 941-917-8799 — is now active, Savage said, and the top feature on its website — SMH.com — is all about the virus.
According to Venice Regional Bayfront Health Marketing Director Julie Beatty, the facility has developed a response plan based on CDC protocols “should it be needed.”
“Patient and visitor safety will continue to be our first priority, just as it always is,” she said.
Requests on information on other potential cases for testing in Sarasota County hospitals were unanswered Tuesday night.
SCHOOLS: WASH YOUR HANDS, KIDS
Students in area schools are being taught lessons this week they may not have heard since kindergarten.
Signs have been posted in restrooms and elsewhere as reminders: Wash your hands, keep your hands away from your faces — especially not in your mouths — and cover your mouths when sneezing.
These are not common sense thoughts for many children, but they are good practices at any time — and any age. They are especially helpful in schools when parents are worried about a possible outbreak of COVID-19.
Kelsey Whealy, the media relations specialist with Sarasota County Schools, said in an email statement that the administrators there are “taking direction from the Center for Disease Control, the Department of Health, and the State Department of Education. We’ll be updating our entire school community as important information is shared with us by these entities.”
RUN ON PRODUCTS
After the Center for Disease Control confirmed two cases of the coronavirus, in Florida and reported a third possible case, residents have taken precautionary measures to keep themselves healthy.
In many instances, it has resulted in stores running low on stock of items such as disinfectant wipes, vitamins, soap and hand sanitizer.
Products were no longer available at several stores in the area as of Tuesday evening.
For those who prefer to shop online, they may run into a similar issue. Many items are out of stock, or being sold by third-party sellers for exorbitant costs.
Among the products was one bottle of sanitzer being called a "collectible" for sale for
According to Reuters.com, Amazon recently removed more than 1 million products from its site — products that falsely promised to cure or defend against the coronavirus.
The site also removed more than 10,000 products they felt were in violation of the company’s Fair Pricing Policy.
The Fair Pricing Policy prohibits selling items at a price “significantly higher” than seen elsewhere, or charging customers exorbitant shipping costs.
Bob Mudge, Brianna Kwasnik and Ed Scott contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.