SARASOTA - Everyone is preparing for the potential COVID-19 cases, including area corrections facilities.
Florida prisons have suspended visitation until further notice, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.
Inmates will still have access to family members through mail, phone calls, and video visitation. Legal visits will not be impacted.
According to a news release, the Department of Corrections has a plan in place and dedicated staff members trained in the prevention and containment of infections disease. Precautions are in place, and education has been provided to inmates and staff.
Anyone entering a correctional institution will be screened and entrance will be restricted if they have traveled and returned from China, Italy or South Korea within the last 14 days, if they have signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or if they have had contact with someone who has or is under investigation for COVID-19.
Sarasota County Jail
According to the response plan of its medical provider NaphCare, nursing staff at Sarasota County Jail asks each inmate at acceptance if they have traveled to an area where COVID-19 transmission is active within the past 14 days and if they have had close contact with infected persons or surfaces.
If the answer to either question is yes, inmates will be screened for clinical symptoms including a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater and cough or shortness of breath.
If both a risk factor and clinical criteria are present, the inmate will not be accepted into the jail. They will be housed in a private room with negative pressure in booking, while awaiting transfer to Sarasota Memorial Hospital or another hospital as designated by EMS and the county health department.
Staff will wear personal protective equipment to guard against infection and any staff with exposure via direct skin contact, mucous membranes, or bodily fluids should irrigate and wash the area with soap and water and contact NaphCare management immediately.
Patients who have a risk factor but no fever or symptoms will be monitored onsite for 14 days.
No releases
More than 200 inmates will be released from county jails throughout the state to reduce the risk of spreading the virus throughout their walls.
However, Charlotte and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Offices will not be joining them.
Sarasota County Jail inmates will be screened, and if they are both a risk factor and show symptoms, the inmate will be refused into the jail and will be transferred to Sarasota Memorial Hospital or another hospital if needed.
