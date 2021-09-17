SARASOTA — COVID-19 statistics continue to improve locally and statewide, with many eyes on the positivity rate in the county.
The Sarasota County School District's controversial mask mandate will automatically be suspended if the rate goes below 8% for three consecutive days, as reported by the Department of Health-Sarasota.
It did on Thursday for the first time since the mandate was adopted, dropping to 7.61% after barely missing the threshold at 8.15% Wednesday.
Similar numbers for Friday and Saturday would suspend the policy, effective Monday, though it would automatically be reinstated if the rate rose above 10%. The number for Friday were not released as of press time.
The district reported 18 staff and 549 students in isolation Friday and nine staff and 519 students quarantined.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 census continued to drop this week, with 122 infected patients Friday, down from 143 two days earlier.
Another 55 patients who are now clear of the virus also remain hospitalized due to complications weighing against their discharge or pending space in another facility.
There were 62 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, including 21 who are now virus-free.
Unvaccinated patients represented 84% of the census, the hospital reported, but that was overall. In the ICU on Wednesday, 92% were unvaccinated and 92% of the patients on ventilators were as well, according to the SMH website.
The seven-day positivity rate dipped below 10% Friday for the first time since July, settling at 9.4%. At the peak of the delta variant surge it was over 19%.
The hospital reported three deaths Friday but a total of 32 for the week, though only seven over the last two days.
In an update to SMH staff this week, President and CEO David Verinder said "the past few weeks have been the most challenging in Sarasota Memorial Hospital's history."
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 28 COVID-19 patients, down five since Tuesday, but it reported two deaths.
The local numbers reflect the improvement in state statistics, which show overall decreases in new cases, hospitalizations and ICU occupancy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows about a 25% drop in new cases, to 75,165. If confirmed by the Sept. 17 Weekly Situation Report, which wasn't available at press time, it would mean cases are at the same level they were about two months ago, as the delta variant surge was ramping up.
Hospitalizations decreased by more than 2,600 patients during the week, according to the Florida Hospital Association, to 9,256 on Friday. ICU occupancy declined by about 360 over the same period.
