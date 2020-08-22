Call him the Orchid Chief.
Alan Chambers is looking for a few good growers in South Florida — including Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties — to join him in an experiment to grow vanilla orchids. It’s a plant that is native to the Americas, but long ago was taken overseas for production.
Today, Madagascar and Indonesia are responsible for 80% of the vanilla extract market. Their biggest client is the United States, which in 2018 imported $575 million worth, twice as much as No. 2 France ($276 million). Vanilla is the second-most valuable edible, trailing saffron.
Chambers, a professor at the University of Florida specializing in tropical fruit cultivation, had his eureka moment one day while reading a Scientific American magazine story on the problems with vanilla.
“Reading through the article, all of these major issues that were happening, they were nothing for plant breeding,” Chambers said.
Puerto Rico made a valiant effort at growing the crop, but the island’s post-World War II transition from a farm-based economy to an industrial- and tourist-based economy left the crop’s potential dying on the vine.
“Puerto Rico still has feral stands of commercial plants,” Chambers said.
Much of South Florida’s climate is similar to that of Puerto Rico, where the plant grew easily. Chambers acquired a couple of the plants to grow in Gainesville.
“In our plots, the coldest it has been since I’ve been here is down to around 36 to 38 degrees and the plants do just fine, they survive that,” he said. “But we don’t know how cold they can get or how long before it starts damaging the plant. Which is why we’re doing this study.”
Given that it is a so-called tropical fruit, Chambers is aware of the perception vanilla could be difficult to care for. That’s not entirely true. The primary vanilla extract species — vanilla planifolia — grows as a vine and likes to wrap itself around a tree or a shaded trellis.
“Vanilla needs shade; it will not tolerate full sun, so it has to have either a tree or some type of shade to keep it from getting burned by the sun,” he said. “When the plants are young, they do need water, so our dry season can be rough if they don’t have enough of a root system, but we get a lot of rain in Florida so they do fine there.”
There is one notable hurdle: In most regions, the flower requires manual pollination.
“There are native pollinators that will do that work for you but we don’t know what they are, yet,” Chambers said.
That’s where regional growers factor in.
“We do have a grower on Pine Island who gets natural pods without pollinating his plants,” he said. “We were going to coordinate with (the U.S. Extension Office) and master gardeners to just go watch flowers on his farm to figure out what bugs are going into the flower, but of course with COVID-19, everything was grounded.”
Chambers plans to revisit Pine Island once travel is safe again. If the creature can be identified, then perhaps it will be all-systems-go for a new Florida cash crop.
Which brings Chambers to you: He is seeking residents and commercial growers along the Southwest Florida coastlines willing to give vanilla a try.
“The only main considerations we have for environment is to protect them from full sun and water them when they are young and dry and try to keep them in a protected place against freeze events,” he said.
Anyone interested in joining Chambers’ project can reach him via email — ac@ufl.edu — and join a mailing list.
