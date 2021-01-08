VENICE — The City Council holds its first meeting of the new year Tuesday, continuing in the hybrid formula that has a quorum in chambers at City Hall and members who prefer to participate remotely connecting via Zoom.
The agenda has the Venice City Council scheduled to:
• Consider rezoning 2203 Knights Trail Road from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to city of Venice Residential, Multi-Family 3.
• Consider a comprehensive plan amendment updating data on development activity in mixed-use future land use categories.
• Vote on an ordinance changing the future land use designation of 2501 and 2601 Curry Lane from Sarasota County Moderate Density Residential to city of Venice Institutional Professional and an ordinance rezoning the properties from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to city of Venice Office, Professional and Institutional.
• Vote on an ordinance changing the future land use designation of 1200 Kings Way Drive from Mixed Use Corridor to Moderate Density Residential and of 2001 Laurel Road from Moderate Density Residential to Mixed Use Corridor.
• Consider pre-annexation agreements with Raphael Piana and Mindy Piana for the property at 500 R & F Ranch Road, and with Peter M. Tomich for property located on Curry Lane.
• Hear a presentation on Medicaid expansion from Diane Dimperio, chair of the League of Women Voters of Florida Health Care Team and consider authorizing staff to draft a resolution to the Florida Legislature supporting it.
• Consider approving an amendment to the lease with Jetty Jack’s LLC to provide a rent abatement for periods when the city has precluded access to the property. The South Jetty concession was closed for about two months last year as part of the COVID-19 lockdown.
• Consider approving Change Order No. 1 for the Venetian Parkway Utility Relocation Project, among other topics.
• vote on Amended and Restated Operational Assistance and Voluntary Cooperation Agreement with the Longboat Key Police Department; North Port Police Department; Sarasota Police Department; Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office; Sarasota-Manatee Airport Authority; New College of Florida Board of Trustees; and Sarasota County Schools Police Department.
• vote on appointing Cynthia Greene and Student Member Catherine Parise to the Historic Preservation Board, Alice Haber to the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizen Advisory Network, Deborah Kelly to the Fire Pension Board of Trustees and Kirk Wilkenson to the Citizen Tax Oversight Committee. The Council will also determine a board appointment to the Historic Preservation Board.
• proclaim the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a day of service.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda, with instructions on connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
