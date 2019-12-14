VENICE — It’s a symbolic gesture, but one all the members of the City Council felt strongly about.
They voted 7-0 on Tuesday to send a resolution to the Florida Legislature urging ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment that was passed by Congress in 1972.
The Florida House voted for ratification several times in the 1970s and 1980s but the Senate never did. Ratification bills have been offered every year since 2003 but have never gotten to a floor vote.
Florida could be the 38th state to ratify it, which probably makes it the law of the land.
It’s only “probably” because while 38 states are needed for ratification, four states have rescinded their ratifications; South Dakota’s included an expiration date; and two deadlines for ratification have passed.
Ultimately, it would likely be up to Congress to determine whether any of those things matters.
First, though, the crucial 38th state needs to sign on. With Tuesday’s City Council vote, Venice joined a growing list of Florida cities and counties urging ratification.
Approval seemed likely going into the meeting — three Council members had asked that it be put on the agenda.
Contrast that with the Sarasota County Commission, where Commissioner Nancy Detert couldn’t even get a second for a motion to adopt a resolution.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler made the motion and it was seconded by Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom, who voiced the only concern about the city’s weighing in on the issue.
A wise man told him “you only have so many arrows in your political quiver,” he said, so the Venice should only urge state action on important issues.
“I think this one’s important,” he said.
Mayor Ron Feinsod agreed that the Council has enough local business to keep it busy and that the ERA is important enough for the city to take a stand.
“I’m baffled that this is still up for discussion,” he said.
So is Linda Layer, who described herself as “one of the old ladies from 1972” when she addressed the Council Tuesday.
The Florida Constitution provides that “All natural persons, female and male alike, are equal before the law,” so the ERA is just an extension of what Florida already guarantees, Layer said.
“It’s time to get this done, by any means necessary,” she said.
