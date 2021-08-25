VENICE — In his second term as vice chairman for the environmental advisory board, Ronald Courtney has decided to bring his experience to city council.
Courtney will run against Jim Boldt, Jennifer Lewis and Chris Simmons to fill Seat 4, replacing Vice Mayor Rich Cautero, who is not running for a third term.
"Now, I felt the need to take my experience and bring it forth to the city council," Courtney said.
Courtney and his wife have lived in Venice for 19 years and currently reside in the Sawgrass residential community. He has remained active with the community by serving on numerous committees.
Originally from New York, Courtney worked as a letter carrier for 35 years and served in the Vietnam War.
"Just trying to serve my community and my neighborhood," Courtney said of his community involvement and his hope for City Council.
In Venice, he said he has been involved as a poll worker and has worked with Loveland Center and Venice Theatre.
With all of these experiences, Courtney wanted to run for the open seat.
Courtney is passionate about three main issues in Venice.
He said there is a need for more public parks east of U.S. 41. While most of the public parks are on the island, he said everywhere else within city limits are lacking.
He said with the expansion towards the east, there should be more parks with the city's growth.
He was also concerned with the height requirements on the island. He said areas north of Venice have built tall buildings, but he doesn't want the same to happen in Venice.
"How much we fell in love with how Venice was," Courtney said about the reason he moved here without the tall buildings.
Courtney also wants to focus on red tide and the effects from Piney Point and Lake Okeechobee. While he said the city has done "an extraordinary job," he believes city council could create a multi-effort task force to combat it.
He aims to build coalitions with the other council members to work together on the issues faced in Venice.
If elected, he will try to get the respect of fellow council members and gain the trust of city staff and the city voters.
"I will listen more than talk," Courtney said.
Courtney's campaign website is being created. However, he can be reached at P.O. Box 2146, Venice, Fl. 34284
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.