VENICE — After experiencing unsustainable growth in Virginia, Chris Simmons wants to make sure the same doesn't happen in Venice.
"Coming from Virginia, I've lived through unchecked growth twice," Simmons said. "I've seen where it goes wrong."
Simmons will be running against Jim Boldt, Ronald Courtney and Jennifer Lewis to fill Seat 4, replacing Vice Mayor Rich Cautero, who isn't running for a third term.
Originally from Virginia, Simmons is a disabled veteran who retired as an Army Lt. Col. He was also a senior supervisor with the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon's counterpart to the CIA.
Simmons and his wife moved to Venice in 2017.
Since moving, he noticed the growth in Venice was similar to what he experienced in Virginia.
"Not happy with the way Venice is going right now in terms of, we are becoming another suburbia," he said.
He said Venice was losing that charm and becoming just another "cookie-cutter area."
Simmons did a lot with conservation work in Virginia and is involved with the National Wildlife Federation's Community Wildlife Habitat Program in Venice and serves on the county's Environmentally Sensitive Lands Oversight Committee.
His main issues revolve around sustainable growth and conservation.
Simmons believes Florida is behind on the environmental conservation and it needs to be on the forefront since tourism relies on the environment.
"The environment is just neglected," Simmons said. "There is so much we could be doing."
Simmons explained how John Nolen called for a balance between nature and the community. He said if this balance was applied to the developments off the island, it would make Venice unique.
Apart from development, through his work with the county's environmental committee, Simmons helps monitor spills throughout the city and county.
Simmons said those causing the spills need to be held accountable.
"I would push for stronger fines and enforcement when these spills occur," Simmons said.
He said he doesn't want to see the area destroyed but if no action is taken, "we will lose what we have."
With smart growth and better protecting the environment, Simmons said taking care of these issues could "protect our little slice of paradise."
