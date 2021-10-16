VENICE — There were at least two points of agreement among the five City Council candidates at a forum sponsored by the Central Venice Coalition Thursday evening: Venice is paradise and growth can’t be stopped.
The impact the second point has on the first one occupied a considerable part of the discussion.
The first growth-related topic was annexation.
Seat 4 candidate Jen Lewis said that her position on any particular annexation request would depend on what the land would be used for, but in general she feels that “less is more.”
Sandy Sibley, who is running for Seat 3, said that any annexation has to benefit the city, while Chris Simmons, who’s seeking Seat 4, noted that some cities in Virginia had used annexation to create a greenbelt around themselves.
Jim Boldt, the third candidate for Seat 4, said that the city’s joint planning agreement with Sarasota County regulates annexations along the city’s boundaries, adding that much of the land contemplated for annexation has been brought in.
Helen Moore, running for a second term in Seat 3, also spoke about the agreement, which she has dealt with both as a Planning Commission member and a Council member.
Annexations give the city control over development that otherwise would have to meet county standards, and bring in tax dollars and impact fees, she said.
Moderator Dick Longo, a member of the Central Venice Coalition steering committee, said he saved the other growth-related question for last, and he read it verbatim.
It was whether any candidate was willing to “shut down what’s already being overdone.”
None was, given that Florida is essentially a “right to build state,” as Sibley put it.
Growth can be managed, however, she added.
Simmons said that the building industry will work with the city “if we tell them what we want to go back to” — protecting John Nolen’s vision instead of allowing a “crescent of suburbia” to kill it.
Lewis said sustainability needs to be more of a focus.
Boldt said that the land-development regulations that implement the comprehensive plan should be made as tight as possible, but not to the point that the city has to spend tax money on lawsuits.
Moore noted that those regulations are currently being rewritten and likely won’t be up for adoption for months, after lots of opportunities for public input.
