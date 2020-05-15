VENICE — The city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display wasn’t canceled due to financial concerns, but they may keep it from happening this year.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said that the deadline for committing to this year’s show was May 1.
With Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order still in place and nowhere to put on the fireworks that wouldn’t draw a crowd, the show had to be canceled, he said.
When he inquired about the possibility of a show later in the year, or even on the Fourth if conditions improve, the company extended the deadline — to Monday.
A 50% deposit is due on signing the contract, he said, and the city would lose it if the show didn’t happen this year, so he didn’t commit.
Because of the current economic uncertainty, there was little sentiment among the City Council members for him to keep the line of communication with the company open now even though they’d prefer that the show go on.
Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom said that the $15,000-$25,000 cost of the show to the city — the Sertoma Club of Venice contributes $10,000 — is a small part of the city’s budget but spending the money would look bad when it’s trying to cut costs.
“This budget crisis is not going to be over on the Fourth of July,” he said.
Council Member Rich Cautero said he’d rather cut the fireworks than lay off an employee.
“We don’t want to furlough workers,” he said.
That’s not on the table currently. Finance Director Linda Senne said that her projections have the city covering estimated lost revenue with reductions in costs this fiscal year.
She’ll know more when the City Council sees the FY2020-21 budget in June because some revenue collections from the state run two months in arrears, she said. That means the numbers for April, which she is expecting to be the worst month, will arrive in June.
Cautero said the next budget needs to be flexible, so the city can adapt as the recovery plays out — and in case the coronavirus reappears.
“We’ll have different scenarios like that,” Senne said.
There’s still a chance of a fireworks show but it would require a relaxation of social distancing and possibly a donor willing to pick up the expense.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• adopted a budget amendment ordinance.
• appointed Richard Lawson to the Planning Commission to fill the seat of Tom Murphy, who recently died. A moment of silence was observed at the beginning of the meeting to recognize his service to the city.
• voted to recommend the appointment of Bicycle Pedestrian Program Coordinator Darlene Culpepper to the Sarasota County Bicycle/Pedestrian/Trail Advisory Committee.
• proclaimed the week of May 17-23, 2020, as “National EMS Week.”
• proclaimed May 2020 as “National Preservation Month.”
The video of the meeting is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
