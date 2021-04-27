VENICE — The Venice City Council didn’t say yes to $300,000 in funding for a museum for Old Betsy — the city’s first fire engine — on Tuesday, but it didn’t say no either.
Consideration of the expenditure will have to wait for June’s budget workshops.
Earl and Karen Midlam made a pitch for the funding, representing about five-eighths of the estimated $480,000 cost of a hurricane-hardened building for the 1926 LaFrance fire engine.
It would put Old Betsy on display 24/7 on the city’s Cultural Campus by the Triangle Inn.
“We feel that this would be a very good addition to the Cultural Campus,” Karen Midlam said.
It would also fulfill a longtime dream for Earl Midlam, Old Betsy’s principal caretaker and chauffeur for years.
“I joke that my husband has a mistress, and she’s red, has four wheels and a siren,” Karen Midlam said.
The couple asked that the project be included in the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 capital improvement program.
Enthusiasm among the Council members for the project was tempered by the amount of the request.
When it was originally presented, City Manager Ed Lavallee said, the project was a “gift” — the museum was to be built with private donations and the City Council merely had to decide whether to accept it.
But even with sizable matching grants donations have been hard to come by, he said. Also, the original cost calculations were for construction and didn’t include site preparation, plans and other expenses.
At the time, continued use of the county warehouse in which the engine is stored was uncertain as the city doesn’t have a lease, he said.
There’s no time crunch with the county now, Lavallee said, but there’s still some urgency to act. Matching grants could be withdrawn, and Old Betsy needs to be in a facility that’s safe and air conditioned.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said it’s the sort of thing a community that values its history should do.
“The community supports this,” she said, based on the emails she has received.
Council Member Nick Pachota agreed, and said he supports it as a tribute to everyone involved in public safety.
As a paramedic and emergency management task force member, he’s been all over the state assisting with the vaccination effort.
While also expressing support for the project, Council Member Joe Neunder said that getting the city involved doesn’t mean it won’t still be “a heavy lift.”
City projects have to go through competitive bidding, he noted, and Public Works Director James Clinch added that design and permitting, staff and Planning Commission review and other formal steps would add months to the timetable.
It would be appropriate to put the project through the capital improvement budgeting process, Lavallee said, to get better cost estimates and identify sources of funds the city could use to pay for it.
The Council would then be in a better position to consider whether to include the project in the five-year capital improvement program, and when.
Doing so would provide assurance to donors that the project is going forward, he said.
The Midlams and Venice Heritage Inc. will continue to fund raise in the meantime.
“We’re not going to dump it all on you,” Karen Midlam said.
