VENICE — The third time was the proverbial charm for the City Council Tuesday, as the members took the matter of making board liaison assignments into their own hands.
Previous attempts to sort out which members would monitor which boards had been unsatisfactory, leading Council Member Mitzie Fiedler to suggest that maybe liaisons to the city’s own boards are no longer needed.
The Council adopted a policy last year calling for the boards to make an annual report with follow-ups, and that process should be given a chance to work, she said.
But the sentiment among her colleagues was to continue the practice of naming liaisons, in part because the boards appreciate the connection to the Council.
Rather than let the mayor or city staff take another stab at making assignments, they conducted a sort of draft, going around the dais so each member could pick a board until almost all the positions were filled voluntarily.
Even Mayor Ron Feinsod, who was absent, got an assignment — the Environmental Advisory Board, which he’d indicated an interest in.
As mayor, he’s also the representative to the Council of Governments. And no one signed up for the Southwest Florida Regional Planning Council. If Feinsod doesn’t want to take it on, Vice Mayor Nick Pachota said he would.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council:
• Received input on releasing a requirement that Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County develop a piece of property it bought from the city or allow the city to take it back. Staff will make a presentation at a later meeting.
• Adopted an ordinance to allow properties with existing industrial uses in the Laurel Road Mixed-Use Corridor future land-use designation to be rezoned to the Industrial, Light and Warehousing (ILW) District and to allow existing planned industrial development-zoned (PID) properties to remain grandfathered.
The Council also approved adding PID as an implementing district of the Mixed-Use Corridor and on changing the zoning designation for 3530 Laurel Road East from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to City of Venice Industrial, Light and Warehousing.
• Adopted an ordinance amending the comprehensive plan pursuant to incorporate the annual update on development within the mixed-use future land-use categories.
• Heard first reading of a budget amendment and approved a second one.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance amending the land development code reflecting the separation of the Planning and Zoning and Building departments as it relates to the Architectural Review Board.
• Approved a revolving fund loan agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Agency for the booster pump station and water treatment plant switchgear and generator projects.
• Approved the developer’s agreement among Border Road Investments LLC, Myarra Property Joint Ventures LLC, Woolridge Investment-Florida LLC and FC Laurel LLC and the city for the GCCF planned unit development.
• Approved the renewal of the interlocal agreement for the administration of a joint county/municipality economic development program.
• Appointed Lissa MacDonald to the Architectural Review Board; Jonathan Free to the Code Enforcement Board; Kaj Jensen to the Environmental Advisory Board; and Richard Hale, Jerry Jasper, Pam Schierberg and Bill Willson to the Planning Commission.
• Presented the Certificate of Achievement and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 2020 from the Government Finance Officers Association to Finance Director Linda Senne.
• Recognized 2021 Holiday Card winner Rallson Hendricks, a fourth-grader at Venice Elementary School.
• Swore in new Council Member Rachel Frank and new City Clerk Kelly Michaels.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
