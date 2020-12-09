VENICE — The members of the Venice City Council pretty much agreed Tuesday that an expansion of Florida’s Medicaid program is a good idea.
It would offer lower-income people health coverage and save the state money because 90% of the cost is borne by the federal government.
Expansion would be “the right thing to do” and a “no-brainer,” Council members said.
But the vote on a resolution urging the Legislature to do it was postponed pending input from the city’s lobbyist because of disagreement over whether it’s the city’s place to take a stand on the issue.
Had a resolution been adopted, it could have been presented to the local legislative delegation at a meeting already set for Dec. 18.
A resolution opposing fish farming in the Gulf of Mexico was postponed for essentially the same reason.
The city’s Environmental Advisory Board will be asked to weigh in on that issue after doing more research.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero was in the postpone camp on both issues, saying he’d like to have more information before making a decision. They’re complicated matters, he said, and neither was presented with much back-up information.
“I don’t know what I don’t know,” he said.
Council Member Helen Moore agreed that she didn’t know any more than what was in the resolutions, but for her it didn’t matter.
Medicaid expansion is “absolute politics” and not an issue directly affecting Venice, she said. It will be decided in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., she said, and individuals and interested groups should be the ones doing the advocacy.
Medicaid expansion is a feature of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act — Obamacare. Then-Gov. Rick Scott announced when Obamacare went into effect that the state would join the Medicaid expansion, later reversing his stance.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Florida is one of 11 states that have not approved expansion.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• approved an agreement with White Hat Group LLC to complete the 30% design for Laurel Road widening between Knights Trail and Jacaranda Boulevard.
• adopted an ordinance rezoning the property at 2001 Laurel Road.
• adopted a zoning map amendment for the Milano planned unit development.
• adopted a resolution creating a policy for Council members, charter officers and department heads to attend city meetings remotely.
• adopted resolutions accepting utilities and improvements from Park Ave Development Company of Venice LLC, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Venice MF Ventures LLC.
• adopted a budget amendment.
• approved a proposal to create parking under the KMI Bridge east of Fisherman’s Wharf.
• approved the city’s 2021 federal legislative priorities, a presentation for the Dec. 18 Sarasota County Legislative Delegation meeting and topics for the Jan. 15 Convocation of Governments.
• heard Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly report.
• appointed Jerry Jasper to the Planning Commission and Lissa Macdonald to the Architectural Review Board.
• approved the designation of a Venetian Tree at 1306 and 1308 Laurel Avenue
The next Council meeting is on Jan. 12. The video of this meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
