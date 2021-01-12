VENICE — The members of the Venice City Council definitely want to do something to assert more control over the burning of debris from land-clearing.
They’re just not sure what.
Or when.
Or how.
The issue came up during the discussion of an annexation agreement for the property at 500 R&F Ranch Road, east of Pinebrook Road and south of Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice.
The city has had complaints about smoke from burning on land being developed by D.R. Horton in North Venice, Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said. He asked whether a provision could be included in the agreement precluding burning.
The city has an ordinance that requires the use of a “burn box,” which reduces smoke by burning debris at a higher temperature.
But after researching the city’s options, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez advised that burning couldn’t be banned via development approval because it’s regulated by the state.
The city could take it over but it would have to create its own forestry department, she said.
It might be possible to negotiate a ban as part of a pre-annexation agreement, she said, but she’d have to research the issue before rendering an opinion.
She’d also want to look into whether it could require the burn box be put in a specific location, a suggestion from Mayor Ron Feinsod.
Anything that would infringe on the state’s authority wouldn’t be valid, she said.
In requiring a burn box “we may have pushed the envelope as far as we could,” she said.
To allow time for her research, Fernandez said the matter would need to be postponed to the next Council meeting. That didn’t sit well with several Council members, who said they didn’t want to hold up a vote on the agreement.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said the matter deserved an in-depth discussion. That would include whether a better approach would be amending the existing ordinance to avoid a piecemeal solution, a concern of Council Member Helen Moore.
Fernandez said there would be advantages to addressing the burning question in a pre-annexation agreement but that the city would have other opportunities to address it.
Modifying the ordinance would do so on a citywide basis but would take time, she said. If the Council considered it important, adding it to the agreement — which the applicant would have to go along with — would be quicker.
The city has the most leverage early in the process, Cautero said, but he could only get Feinsod and Council Member Brian Kelly to go along with him on a motion to postpone the vote and let Fernandez come back with an opinion.
The same three members also voted against the agreement as is, so it was approved 4-3.
A second pre-annexation agreement, for a property on Curry Lane, in the same area, was approved without debate in a 5-2 vote, with Kelly joining the majority.
