VENICE — The Venice City Council approved staff’s proposed state legislative priorities on Tuesday with one addition — a pitch for road funding.
Almost all the work financed by the bonds residents approved in 2016 has been completed but there’s more maintenance and paving to be done.
In addition, big-ticket items, including the Pinebrook Road corridor and the widening of Laurel Road, will need funding over the next few years, before their level of service gets even worse.
Both roads are owned by the county but are in the city, which will be getting $400,000 for a study of Laurel and has pledged more than $2 million from impact fees for the Pinebrook intersections with East Venice Avenue and Ridgewood Avenue.
The Pinebrook corridor is on the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s list of projects but isn’t in its five-year plan, Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom said.
Laurel Road isn’t even on the list, he added.
The MPO is the local organization that coordinates road funding for Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Newsom, the city’s liaison to the MPO, leaves office in November. He said that whoever takes over the position needs to play an active role in lobbying to get the two projects funded.
State money is expected to be tight. The Florida Department of Transportation said at the recent MPO meeting that it’s projecting a 10% decrease in revenue, Newsom said, in part from a drop in gas tax collections.
There’s been a 40% drop in miles driven in the state during the pandemic, the FDOT representative said, according to Newsom.
Other priorities for the coming legislative session, which begins March 2, include:
• Personal protective gear and medical supplies for first responders and financial assistance for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
• $1 million toward the estimated $11,500,000 cost of developing a utilities booster station in North Venice that will have a solar array and serve as an emergency operations center for utility services.
• Continued support for renourishing Venice Beach. The next renourishment project is scheduled for 2025.
The Council considered making the protection of home-rule powers a higher priority but Council Member Helen Moore, who brought it up, said it was enough that she and her colleagues keep it on their radar.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Venice City Council:
• adopted a resolution setting the municipal election for Nov. 3 and designating polling places.
• voted to hold one meeting in November, on the 16th. Mitzie Fieldler, who is unopposed for re-election, and either Brian Kelly or Bill Willson will be sworn in, followed by a regular meeting.
• adopted a revised schedule of city code violations and penalties.
• voted to create a special magistrate position to hear code violation appeals and amend code provisions related to solid waste collection.
• approved a mutual-aid agreement with Sarasota County for fire, ambulance and special services.
• proclaimed Oct. 4-10, 2020, as “Fire Prevention Week.”
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.