VENICE — The Venice City Council is scheduled to resume its regular meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
In prior years it would have been the first meeting since the second Tuesday in July, when the City Council’s summer break begins.
This year, however, there have been several during the break, with one more planned, as the Council has weighed whether to pass an ordinance requiring people in the city to wear a mask.
And it was planned to be the first meeting physically attended by the City Council members since March, when meetings went virtual under an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that has been extended several times, most recently through Aug. 31.
Meetings can remain virtual at least through then, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said — and possibly longer, as DeSantis has a practice of waiting until an order is about to expire before extending it.
But City Hall is ready to accommodate a “split” meeting, with some or all Council members present while observing social distancing, and participants and the public there as well or connecting online, she said.
“The trials have gone well,” she said.
So, she wanted to know on Monday, after the ordinance was dealt with, did the Council members want to go with that hybrid system or keep meeting virtually?
The hybrid option “won” unanimously, though it’s not yet clear how many members will be physically present for that first meeting.
Mayor Ron Feinsod would appear to be doubtful for it, saying he’s not personally comfortable with going back into chambers now because of his age and pre-existing conditions.
“I think a lot depends on conditions on the ground,” Council Member Rich Cautero said. “We’re talking about three weeks from now? That’s an eternity.”
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said the hybrid approach would benefit the public, some members of which have complained about difficulty in negotiating the procedure to participate in a meeting online.
Earlier in that meeting a resident had been allowed to speak outside of the time allotted for audience participation because her computer crashed.
Council Member Helen Moore agreed that a hybrid meeting would be more accommodating, adding that resuming in-person meetings isn’t a priority for her.
“Truthfully, I’m glad we haven’t rushed back in because this is like an ever-changing landscape that we’re in,” she said.
She and Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom both pointed out that meeting in person with construction going on related to the new fire station and City Hall expansion could pose problems.
In particular, parking has been reduced, Newsom noted, which could matter if an agenda contains any land-use items as they tend to draw a crowd.
“From a logistics standpoint I think it’s going to be pretty tough right now,” he said.
If the executive order isn’t extended again, future meetings will require the in-person presence of a quorum of members.
