VENICE — With nine more meetings — eight of them this month — before the City Council’s summer break, Council Member wondered if her colleagues would consider pushing a few meetings into July — and maybe not even taking the break.
They considered it … and quickly rejected it.
Besides regular meetings on June 23 and July 14, the Council also has three budget workshops and a special budget meeting as well as three workshops with the Planning Commission on its schedule before the break.
The budget workshops are typically all-day sessions.
Fiedler said she has no plans for the break and would be willing to spread the meetings out to lessen the burden. The prevailing sentiment, however, was “Let’s get it over with.”
“A couple of weeks and you’re done,” Mayor Ron Feinsod said.
The Council’s schedule is always meeting-heavy before the break, Council Member Rich Cautero said.
“It’s just the nature of the beast this time of year,” he said.
He also expressed concern about making City Clerk Lori Stelzer coordinate new meeting dates among everyone who needs to attend. At some point the budget workshops involve all city department heads as well as the Council and constitutional officers.
Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom said he and his wife do have a trip planned, while Council Member Helen Moore said she doesn’t but finds that having the meetings in a shorter span helps her maintain focus.
And the break is off limits.
“I do not want to see us mess with when the break starts and stops,” she said.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• voted to go forward with an agreement with the county to obtain $400,000 in impact fee funds to study widening Laurel Road.
The Council had planned to wait for a presentation on the project at its first in-person meeting but won’t have one until at least Aug. 25, so it decided not to delay any longer.
• heard first reading of an ordinance authorizing the assessment of fees for emergency medical services, which the city will begin providing on Oct. 1. The actual fee schedule will be established by resolution, a process that lets the city alter the schedule without having to amend the ordinance.
• approved a funding policy for special events, capital campaigns and partnerships.
• approved a pre-annexation agreement with Marilyn Johnson, trustee, and Brian McMurphy for property located on Curry Lane.
• approved a resolution vacating a portion of a right of way and an alley as part of the redevelopment of the southeast corner of the U.S. 41 Business/East Venice Avenue intersection. The Planning Commission approved a site-and-development plan last week for a new restaurant that was contingent on this Council action.
• adopted a budget amendment ordinance.
• heard a presentation regarding the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization’s 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan.
• approved a new form of an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation compensating the city for maintaining and operating lighting on the state highway system.
• approved an amendment to the city’s lease with Tito Gaona’s Flying Fantasy Circus Inc. relocating the business on the airport property.
• approved appointing Benjamin Abramson to the Historic Preservation Board and reappointing Roger Effron to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• proclaimed the week of June 7-13, 2020, as “National Garden Week.”
Watch the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.