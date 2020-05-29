VENICE — The City Council revisited the issue of requiring masks for restaurant workers — but only to explain why it didn't.
Venice Council Member Helen Moore said Tuesday the subject came up out of the blue at a meeting ostensibly about helping downtown restaurants expand their seating capacity.
As a result, there was no time to prepare for a discussion.
The agenda for that meeting last Thursday had only been set the day before but the possibility of a special meeting was raised a week earlier when the Council discussed, and rejected, a proposal to close off two lanes of West Venice Avenue so the street could be used for outdoor dining.
Although she has been wearing a mask, Moore said she couldn't see how the city could enforce a requirement if one were adopted. It doesn't have a health department and its first responders are too busy to be checking whether restaurant workers have masks on.
Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom said he and his wife have been out to eat six times since restaurants were allowed to reopen. In each location all the employees were wearing masks, he said, and the ones handling food were wearing gloves.
Tables were sanitized when customers left, he said, and afterward the "place kind of smelled like an operating room."
He said he doesn't believe that dining out is a public health risk.
Council Member Joe Neunder said he's also seeing a high level of compliance in restaurants, which aren't going to succeed if they're not protecting their customers.
Council Member Nick Pachota said masks and gloves are worn at his family's restaurants, Sharky's, Fins and Snook Haven.
But the enforcement of a rule requiring them would be up to a regulatory body because it can't be done at the city level.
The state guideline calls for businesses to "consider" requiring employees to wear a mask.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• approved waiving the 3% charter cap requirement for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget. The city’s takeover of ambulance service from Sarasota County will cause the General Fund next year to exceed this year’s fund by more than the 3% limit, according to City Manager Ed Lavallee.
• heard first reading of an ordinance to allow lower density within city land-use districts.
• voted on a comprehensive plan amendment and zoning atlas amendment for the land to be developed as the Placencia community.
• approved paying off the city’s 2012 utility system revenue bonds, to replace them with a new bond issue at a lower rate.
• approved an amendment to the Joint Planning and Interlocal Service Boundary Agreement with Sarasota County to allow office, professional and institutional uses in Area No. 6. A pre-annexation agreement for two parcels in that area was postponed to the June 9 meeting.
View the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.