VENICE — The people who live around the property at 805 South Tamiami Trail on the island really, really don’t want a hotel to become their neighbor.
But their sentiment counted for little Tuesday because the matter before the City Council was only whether to rezone the property — which could actually become a parking lot for a hotel proposed for 775 South Tamiami Trail, across Pine Grove Drive.
It’s something City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said should have happened a “long, long time ago.”
Rezoning is supposed to happen within a year after a property is annexed but 805 South Tamiami Trail — annexed in 2002 — is one of about 1,400 parcels for which that didn’t happen, Development Services Director Jeff Shrum said.
He, too, made the point that what the Council was deciding was only how the property should be zoned, not which possible permitted use is appropriate.
The proposed change was from county Office, Professional and Institutional to city OPI, which Shrum said is a little more restrictive, though it does allow a hotel.
Mayor Ron Feinsod asked whether there are more-restrictive zoning classifications that could apply. Shrum said the city’s policy is to match the existing zoning as closely as possible to avoid infringing on the property owner’s vested rights.
Planning Manager Roger Clark and Council Members Rich Cautero and Mitzie Fiedler also emphasized that only rezoning was on the table Tuesday. Still, the two neighbors who spoke voiced opposition to a hotel, not the rezoning.
Anita Cervi said she’s lived in Venice since 1961, “so I’ve seen a lot of development.”
Developing the property will damage animal habitat because it will do away with “the last green spot in Venice,” she said.
“I’d like to see it stay,” she said, especially since there are plans for a resort hotel on the airport just down the road — though she said she doesn’t see a need for that one either.
Both will aggravate traffic problems that cause backups from the Circus Bridge to the hospital when the bridge goes up, she said.
Robert Conover said there are 509 homes in Country Club Estates, a manufactured-home community, “within a 3-wood” of the property, with a “micro-wilderness” in between.
“I really think this is a test of our new Council and mayor,” he said.
That test will actually come later, when the Council considers proposals for a hotel and parking lot. At that point issues of use and compatibility are appropriate for discussion.
Rezoning, however, was not optional, Fernandez said.
“We’re compelled to do that,” Cautero said.
The rezoning passed 7-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.