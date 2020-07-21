VENICE — The City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday that "emphatically urges" the public to wear a mask, and then decided that it would take a look at an ordinance to make masks mandatory.
Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod had already scheduled a special meeting for Friday to talk about an ordinance again.
However, Council Member Rich Cautero said there was no reason to wait, and moved that staff be directed to draft one.
The Council had voted 4-3 only a week earlier not to pursue an ordinance, opting instead for the resolution, which is unenforceable.
Cautero was one of the three votes for considering an ordinance, changing his prior opposition to one because, he said, circumstances had changed.
And they've changed again just in the week since then, he said, with the COVID-19 census at Sarasota Memorial Hospital up by 24 patients, from 98 to 122, in seven days.
The hospital has also reduced nonemergency surgeries to conserve resources, he said.
It would be sensible at least to evaluate a mask ordinance, he said, given that Venice's population has "elevated exposure."
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler, who also voted last week for drafting an ordinance, said the terms of the resolution made her question why an ordinance wasn't being considered.
Its "whereas" clauses state the disease is spread through airborne transmission and can be spread by people who are asymptomatic, she said.
They also acknowledged that federal and state agencies advise that masks should be worn, with the final clause stating that "the minor inconvenience of wearing a face covering as described herein is greatly outweighed by the potential public health benefit."
"If we believed all those things, it seemed strange to me that we weren't making a mandate instead of saying what we believe," she said.
They agreed that if Cautero's motion were voted down, the Council should drop the matter.
Feinsod, the third vote for an ordinance last week, parted company with them on that point, saying he would only let it drop if an ordinance were passed or the number of cases went down.
He said the mayor of Sarasota, which has a mask ordinance, told him the city has seen 95% compliance, with only a few enforcement issues that didn't get to the point of a citation being issued.
Enforcement of a Venice ordinance, if one is adopted, remains an open question.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said he, the city attorney and the police and fire chiefs would need a week to work through the language of an ordinance and craft an enforcement process.
Having a "package" ready for the Council's consideration at the meeting already scheduled for Friday would be impossible, he said. It's doable in a week, however, because some discussions have already occurred.
Cautero's motion passed 5-2, with Council Member Joe Neunder and Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom voting against it.
Neunder said he wasn't prepared for a vote about an ordinance because it wasn't on the agenda, while Newsom said forcing people to wear masks "goes against my belief system" because it interferes with civil liberties.
He and his wife wear masks in public, he said, but it should be a matter of choice.
"I will never support any kind of a mandate requiring our citizens to wear a mask," he said.
A special meeting to consider the mask ordinance is expected to be set for July 30 or 31.
If it's presented as an emergency measure, it can be adopted after only one reading instead of the normal two on separate days.
