VENICE — The City Council voted unanimously in a special virtual meeting Thursday to allow downtown restaurants to expand its sidewalk dining area.
Only a handful of establishments are likely to take advantage, however.
And there was no support for requiring restaurant employees who have contact with the public to wear a mask.
At its May 12 meeting the Council considered and rejected a proposal to close one or both eastbound lanes of West Venice Avenue so restaurants could use the roadway for outdoor dining.
A state ban on indoor dining had just been modified to allow 25% occupancy but the only limit on outdoor dining was that tables had to be 6 feet apart.
Former Council Member Ed Taylor suggested closing the street temporarily but two-thirds of the merchants surveyed opposed the idea, mainly out of a concern about losing parking. The expansion of sidewalk dining came up as an alternative, proposed by the Coalition of Business Associations and others.
A second survey, of food establishments and their neighbors, showed widespread support for it, though several restaurants said they either weren't interested in or able to do it.
Only a couple of adjacent businesses were opposed. Their permission would be needed before dining could be expanded in front of them.
Council Member Joe Neunder called the proposal a "no-brainer," and his colleagues agreed, quickly lining up in support of it.
Council Member Helen Moore noted that sidewalk traffic is lighter, which will make it easier to enforce a 6-foot pedestrian lane on the sidewalk as part of the city's Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
The Council had already authorized the striping of the sidewalk to protect that space but the city had held off because it wanted input from a downtown task force, City Manager Ed Lavallee said. Temporary striping may need to be put down now, he added.
Neunder asked what might be done to help businesses outside downtown. Lavallee said the focus of the proposal being discussed was downtown because of the space constraints businesses there face.
"This is a starting point," Mayor Ron Feinsod said.
No to masks
The state guidelines on Phase 1 of the reopening say that businesses should "consider" requiring employees to wear a face mask "while inside or within close proximity to members of the public."
Other than Feinsod, no one on the Council expressed an interest in raising the bar in the city.
When he asked for someone to make a motion to require restaurant employees who come in contact with the public to wear a mask, no one volunteered. And when he passed the gavel and made the motion himself, no one seconded it.
"Apparently, you guys don't think that's important," he said.
Neunder and Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom had "raised" their hands in the virtual meeting seeking to comment before a motion was made but Feinsod started with his request for a motion.
Afterward, Moore said she'd still like to hear what Neunder and Newsom had to say, but Feinsod said a motion would have to proceed discussion. When he asked her if she'd like to second the motion, she said "never mind" and they moved to the next item of business.
No to cutting fees
The City Council also considered a request from COBA, which includes the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, to reduce building permit fees to help businesses.
Lavallee recommended the council consider a 25% reduction, saying there would be no impact on the Building Department's enterprise fund.
Some members didn't see a direct benefit to small businesses, however, while others thought it wasn't the right time to be considering a reduction in revenue even if it was for a fund healthily in the black.
The fund is projecting a year-end balance $500,000 greater than the minimum reserve it has to maintain.
Neunder was one of two members supporting the idea, calling it "a good gesture that the city can do to try and stimulate the businesses and help our community."
"If we're not helping our small businesses, then what is that money (the $500,000) there for?" he said.
Cautero was initially cool toward the proposal but said he could support it because "if we decide to do anything, this is probably the funding source to pursue."
Newsom said he opposed any reduction in revenue because "our city is facing an unknown deficit."
Finance Director Linda Senne has said the current city budget is sound but the full impact of COVID-19 on the economy has yet to be felt. Budget workshops begin next month.
He said he could support it if it were limited to small businesses but City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said that's not an option. The Council could either reduce fees for all applicants or keep them the same, but it couldn't cut them on a limited basis.
Moore and Council Member Mitzie Fiedler both questioned the benefit of reducing the fees.
"This to me says nothing directly to small businesses downtown," Moore said.
Only Cautero and Neunder voted for the reduction.
Yes on signs
The Council unanimously went along with another COBA idea: a waiver on restrictions on temporary signs.
The city code limits the size, number, placement and duration of displaying such signs, which are typically put up for the opening of a business or a special event.
Newsom noted that the waiver would benefit businesses outside of downtown.
