VENICE — Next year’s city budget already has a fund for general government impact fees even though Venice has yet to adopt one.
But Finance Director Linda Senne was anticipating that the City Council would be implementing one.
It took the first step toward doing that Tuesday after a presentation by Pete Napoli, of Stantec Inc.
It also authorized going forward with a residential solid waste impact fee. Senne said she’ll need to create a fund for that one.
State law allows impact fees to be assessed against new development to defray some of its effects but requires that the money go to expanding facilities or services that benefit the people paying the fees.
Because the city has no plans for a major capital expansion, Napoli said he used the “buy-in” method to calculate the general government impact fee. Essentially, new development will contribute a share of the replacement cost of all the city’s assets.
The result is a fee of $493.34 per equivalent dwelling unit, with a single-family home considered one EDU.
Multi-family and mobile homes would pay about three-fourths of that, while commercial buildings would be assessed an amount per 1,000 square feet of space, under his recommendations.
An EDU fee of $493.34 would be $130 less than the county collects as a general government impact fee and $133 more than Charlotte County residents pay.
Napoli based his calculation on 100% cost recovery. The Council can opt for a lower percentage when staff presents an ordinance for consideration.
Napoli also calculated a residential solid waste impact fee that would range from about $156 for a condo or other multi-family unit to about $519 for a single-family dwelling. The fee is based on the replacement cost of collection trucks and their capacity, he said.
It’s an “innovative” method, he said.
He didn’t however, have a proposal for a nonresidential fee because determining the future level of service to be provided would be “impossible.”
In that context, he noted that some businesses in the city had recently put collection on hold for weeks because they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A fee that doesn’t bear a reasonable relationship to the benefit to the people paying it would be subject to legal challenge, he said.
Napoli did come up with a number for an emergency medical services fee but said it wouldn’t be cost effective to collect it now.
The city has taken on leases of about $1.4 million for the start-up of ambulance service Oct. 1. That expense, being paid out of the General Fund, has to be subtracted from the calculation of an impact fee, he said. Otherwise, it would be double taxation for new residents to pay into the General Fund and pay an impact fee for the same service.
A lawsuit decades ago over a similar dual-taxation issue is the reason Sarasota County started maintaining some Venice parks and facilities.
Factoring in the EMS start-up costs reduces the fee the city could collect to $2.09 per equivalent dwelling unit, so Napoli recommended deferring adopting the fee until the costs have been paid.
Council Member Rich Cautero called the new fees a natural extension of the police and fire service impact fees adopted in 2017.
Like them, he said, the new fees would be entirely controlled by the city, which also collects other impact fees but on behalf of the county.
The new fees would take effect 90 days after adoption, if the Council votes to do that.
