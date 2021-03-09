VENICE — The Venice City Council unanimously approved terms proposed by staff for a new interlocal parks agreement with Sarasota County.
The terms will be formalized and transmitted to the County Commission for consideration.
County staff negotiated them with city staff, so it's expected the agreement will get a favorable reception.
The goal is to have a new agreement in place Oct. 1, when the current one expires, though it has an automatic five-year renewal.
Waiting the extra five years would be risky, Public Works Director James Clinch said, because the county has been looking for a site for a third sports complex.
That's Wellfield Park's future if a new agreement is approved soon, but the county might find a different location if the current agreement is extended, making Wellfield Park "irrelevant," he said.
Under the proposed terms, the park would be master planned as a regional sports complex, with ownership returning to the city if the county doesn't honor its commitment, Clinch said.
The county would continue to maintain Venice's athletic facilities except for Hecksher Park downtown; all the beach parks; Marina Park and boat ramp; and the east side of the Venetian Waterway Park.
The city would assume responsibility for five parks the county has been operating and maintaining: Hecksher Park, Higel Marine Park, Legacy Park, Venice Myakka Park and the west side of the Venetian Waterway Park.
It would also take over management of the Venice Community Center a year after the new agreement goes into effect, to allow time to come up with a business plan to operate it.
The Community Center costs about $500,000 a year to run but only brings in about $200,000 in revenue, Clinch said. The terms proposed call for the county to contribute $300,000 a year for three years to help with the transition.
"It comes down to a policy decision as to what we want that facility to do," he said.
True community centers are rarely self-sustaining, he said.
"It's a parks investment at that point," he said.
The responsibility for Chuck Reiter Park would also revert to the city after Venice Little League has been relocated but no later than five years after the agreement goes into effect. The 9 acres likely would become a neighborhood park, Clinch said.
The estimated financial impact for the first year of the agreement is $324,841.02, representing three new employees and the cost of equipment, materials, supplies and operating expenses.
There would actually be four new hires, Clinch said, including one position in the current budget that has never been filled.
No one on the Council balked at the additional expense in light of the potential development of Wellfield Park.
"What a gift to the children of Venice and the surrounding community," Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said he's hopeful that rising property values will cover the new costs without an increase in the city's millage rate.
"I think we need to go for it," he said.
