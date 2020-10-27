VENICE — No one is sad to see the former convenience store on The Esplanade go.
They're sad it's not going soon enough.
The site at 225 The Esplanade North is under contract to a group that includes Venice developer Mike Miller. Their plan is to build a three-unit condo complex there.
But the convenience store that was built in 1974 has been sitting there empty for months and won't be torn down until all the necessary permissions and permits have been granted, Miller and attorney Jeff Boone told the City Council on Tuesday.
Miller estimated that will be at some point in the next six months.
The wild card is how long it will take the state to OK building on the Gulf side of the Coastal Construction Control Line.
Neighbors urged the City Council to condition rezoning the property on tearing the building down. It was the only leverage the city has, Gary Greve said.
That might have been the case, but nothing in the city code gives the Council the authority to impose such a condition on a rezoning, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said.
"We're really stepping outside what our code allows and requires City Council to do," she said.
Requiring demolition without the developer's agreement could put the city in legal jeopardy, she said.
Something needs to be done about the building, Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom said, but "after hearing our city attorney speak, I feel powerless."
The city can still treat the condition of the building as a code enforcement matter, Fernandez said, but even then it really doesn't have many standards relating to how a structure looks.
It would need to be found to be a health or safety hazard in order for demolition to be ordered, City Manager Ed Lavallee said, and that's probably not the case.
"It seems like we're legally handcuffed," Council Member Rich Cautero said.
Comprehensive plan and zoning amendments for the site passed 7-0.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• approved a new procedure for making appointments to the city's advisory boards and committees.
• adopted an amendment to the city code regarding vehicles for hire that would do away with the regulation of taxis.
• approved a collective bargaining agreement with the International Association of Firefighters for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.
• heard first reading of an ordinance designating the property at 613 W. Venice Ave. a "structure of historical significance."
• heard first reading of an ordinance requiring temporary coverings of nonresidential windows.
• approved a resolution creating the Northeast Venice Park Stakeholder's Work Group.
• approved a resolution amending the city's personnel procedures and rules.
• approved a resolution accepting utilities and improvements installed by Cassata Place.
• approved the construction of a portico over the sidewalk at 116 W. Venice Ave. A new business, Seed & Bean Market, has gotten approval for an outdoor seating counter.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.