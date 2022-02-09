VENICE — With a second draft of the proposed land-development regulations (LDR) expected soon, the Planning Commission wanted the City Council to weigh in on the first one.
Specifically, the Commission wanted to know whether the Council members were on board with a new height limit for downtown Venice and the merger of the Architectural Review and Historic Preservation boards.
It’s not clear whether they got what they were looking for.
Up for discussion first was the Commission’s recommendation of a 39-foot height limit for downtown, with another 10 feet allowed for architectural features as long as they aren’t habitable.
The current limit is 35 feet, but with authority in the Council to approve another 10 feet of habitable space.
Public sentiment, as expressed in emails to the Council members, has been overwhelmingly opposed to the change, with “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it” as a common theme.
The city’s existing land-use rules, in place for more than 40 years, have preserved the “size, quaintness and charm” of Venice, Mayor Ron Feinsod said, so why change them?
Commission Chair Barry Snyder said that they were trying to leave room for design professionals to create “architectural character,” and that another proposed change — a first floor of up to 15 feet high — would provide space to run wiring, plumbing and other infrastructure.
But the impetus for considering the change came from the document the LDR implement, Snyder said.
“The comp plan is driving this,” he said.
The current comp plan went into effect four years ago. The Commission has been working on revising the LDR most of the time since then.
No Council member other than Feinsod expressed strong opposition to the 39-foot limit, while a couple seemed open to it. But no vote was taken.
Opinions about the merger were mostly hedged as well.
The Commission sees the two boards as serving similar functions, Snyder said, pointing out instances in which one building that’s on the local historic register is under the jurisdiction of the Historic Preservation Board while the one next door, which isn’t, is overseen by the Architectural Review Board.
The board have different expertise and different standards, posing a risk of disparate outcomes, Snyder said.
Council Member Helen Moore said that the properties should be treated differently because their owners made different decisions about historic preservation.
Snyder said the protecting John Nolen’s plan for the city was the Commission’s paramount concern, and his members concluded that a united board would be better able to do that.
The boards themselves disagree, however, and have opposed a merger since the idea was proposed.
“We worry about doorknobs and light fixtures and trim,” Architectural Review Board Chair Mark Beebe said, while the Historic Preservation Board “is a whole other realm.”
Again, no consensus reaction to the proposal was agreed on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.