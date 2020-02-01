VENICE — Public Works Director James Clinch went into Thursday’s City Council special meeting needing approval of a five-year capital improvement program for park impact fee projects to meet a county deadline.
He got a reprieve, and the neighbors of Venezia Park, on the island, may feel as if they got one of their own.
Some of them attended three meetings during the week to make their feelings known about any potential development of the park, for which the CIP proposed $1 million in Fiscal Year 2020-21.
They were present when Venice Lions Club gave the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board a presentation Monday about a proposed “universally inclusive” playground in the park.
And when Lion Robert Spong repeated the presentation for the Council on Tuesday. The proposal was a topic in Thursday’s special meeting on parks as well.
Neighbors who spoke at the meetings were generally OK with bringing back a playground but somewhat cool toward one that might make the park a destination.
Their major concern, though, was the dozens of Australian pines in the park.
The Council has OK’d hiring a consultant to develop a design for it, though the county hasn’t yet provided the funds, also from impact fees.
One of the potential uses of the funds in the proposed CIP is for the removal of invasive species in the park — mainly, the Australian pines.
They’re an aggressive exotic species that would take over the park if seedlings weren’t regularly snipped, Clinch said. They create a very tough root mat that’s hard to walk on but are susceptible to high winds, he added.
Neighbors pleaded to keep the trees, saying they provide shade and habitat and shouldn’t be removed just because they’re not native.
The Council reached a consensus that budgeting $1 million for the park before the design process has begun would be premature.
County personnel monitoring the meeting communicated that the city could have another month to submit its CIP request, so Clinch was directed to rework it, pushing back Venezia Park and potentially putting more money toward park land in North Venice.
The Council now has until its Feb. 25 meeting to approve the CIP.
The right track
The meeting began with Clinch and Assistant Director Rick Simpson giving a presentation on a frame work for a new interlocal agreement with the county on park maintenance.
The city and the county have divided responsibilities for parks in the city for nearly 30 years. Their current agreement expires as of Oct. 1, 2021, though it has an automatic five-year extension if neither party terminates it.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said the county has assured him it will honor the agreement through 2026, but a new one would allow a transition into a different cooperative arrangement so the city doesn’t have responsibility for all its parks dumped in its lap.
“When that agreement expires, they theoretically don’t us anything,” he said.
It would mean the city would have to make up for the $2.3 million annual value of county services, he said.
The terms Clinch and Simpson presented call for the city to continue to maintain the parks it already does and to take back Hecksher Park; Higel Marine Park & Boat Ramp; Legacy Park; and Venice Myakka River Park.
Increased responsibilities related to those parks would add an estimated $280,000 to the city’s parks budget in Fiscal Year 2021-22, to cover three new personnel, two trucks and a mower.
The city would also take over operation of the Venice Community Center after a two-to-three year transition period and Chuck Reiter Park once Venice Little League relocates, but in no more than five years.
Clinch said the transition period would provide time to do a feasibility study about whether the city would run the Community Center itself or hire a management company to do it.
That’s going to involve a conversation about whether its focus should remain community events or it could become a revenue center.
Under the proposal the county would get a deed to Wellfield Park and commit to making it a regional sports complex. The deed would contain a reverter clause giving the land back to the city if it should ever cease to be used for sports.
The consensus among Council members was that Clinch and Simpson are on the right track.
