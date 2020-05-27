VENICE — The second time wasn’t the charm for former Council Member Fred Fraize’s proposed appointment to the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals.
Former Mayor Ed Martin didn’t fare any better with his proposed appointment to the Historic Preservation Board.
Both candidates, named by Mayor Ron Feinsod, failed to get confirmation by the City Council on Tuesday.
Such appointments are usually approved as a formality.
Fraize had been rejected in February largely on the basis of social media posts that Council Member Joe Neunder called “negative,” “counter-productive,” “partisan” and “not necessarily in the best interests of the city.”
Reviewing social media accounts is increasingly becoming part of the hiring process, he said, but City Attorney Kelly Fernandez pointed out that it hasn’t been the city’s practice for boards.
Qualifications to serve as set forth in the city code don’t say anything about social media, she said.
Feinsod had been absent from that meeting. On Tuesday he prefaced the discussion of his recommendations with a warning that Fraize’s and Martin’s political views and social media accounts were not to be considered, just their ability to do the job.
Neunder interjected a point of order, saying: “I take umbrage at being lectured here,” but Feinsod ruled him out of order.
Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom began the discussion of Martin’s appointment by saying he found it difficult to be objective because “the person named has personally attacked me” by calling his honesty and integrity into question.
Council members Helen Moore and Nick Pachota had a problem with Martin’s practice of spending part of the summer in Canada each year.
Being present is a big part of the job, Moore said.
Feinsod said Martin had reassured him that attending the monthly meetings of the board wouldn’t be a problem. And in response to a question from Council Member Rich Cautero, he said Martin was familiar with the city’s email policy.
The city was sued over alleged Sunshine Law and public records law violations when Martin was mayor, settling the case for a payout of attorney’s fees for the plaintiffs.
Cautero said he thought Martin could bring value to the board and he has the right to criticize the city government on social media like any other resident. And, he noted, Martin was only named to complete a term for six months.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler reminded her colleagues that they had agreed during their strategic planning session to judge board appointees based on their application.
She said she had sympathy for their concerns but they were raising matters outside the scope of what they were there to do.
Only Feinsod, Fiedler and Cautero voted to confirm Martin’s appointment.
Fraize was rejected by the same vote, but for different reasons.
Newsom said he was concerned about Fraize’s judgment and temper, while Neunder pointed out that his application indicated he had no knowledge of the building code.
He expressed surprise that Fraize had been nominated again.
“I think Venice can do better,” he said.
Fiedler said she had served on the Environmental Advisory Board with Fraize and that he had been an attribute to it.
“He’s a very dedicated, honest and passionate guy,” said Cautero, who served three years on the Council with him.
But service on the Council wasn’t a qualification for this position, Moore said.
The two positions remain open.
