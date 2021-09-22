VENICE — The last time the city charter underwent a thorough review, the process took about 16 months. So when the City Council appointed a committee to undertake the task this year, it made sure to give it enough time, setting a January deadline for recommendations.
It appears the committee will be able to conclude its work early. Real early.
The committee held just its third meeting Monday, not counting an organization session in June, and expects that its next meeting, on Oct. 4, will be its last.
And that meeting is needed largely so that City Attorney Kelly Fernandez can bring back some charter language she was asked to draft and offer opinions on matters she was asked to research.
There’s one wild card: The City Council might want to have a joint meeting with the Charter Review Committee to go through its recommendations. There was one the last time the charter was reviewed, said Chair Jeff Boone, who also chaired the previous committee.
Council members will be polled to see if they’re interested this time around. The next stage in the process is for them to adopt an ordinance putting the changes they like on the November 2022 ballot as a referendum.
Among the charter amendments voters might be asked to consider then are:
• Whether the mayor must be present in Council Chambers to preside at meetings requiring a physical quorum.
Both Mayor Ron Feinsod and Vice Mayor Rich Cautero attended last week’s meeting remotely, which posed problems when two Council members tried to raise a point of order.
Feinsod couldn’t see that they had raised their hands on Zoom and wasn’t hearing them because of a delay in the audio, which led to all of them talking over each other until City Clerk Lori Stelzer was able to sort things out.
“The person running the meeting, I think, cannot afford to have that lag,” Boone said.
The committee’s recommendation is that the vice mayor preside if he or she is physically present and the mayor isn’t, and that the Council elect a chair for the meeting if neither is.
• Whether to set Council salaries by formula rather than by referendum. Council members currently earn $10,800 a year, with the mayor being paid $12,000. The committee is recommending that Council members be paid 20% of what county commissioners get, with $1,200 extra to the mayor.
County commissioners currently get $91,821 a year as set by state law. The change would mean a raise to $18,364.20 for Council members and to $19,564.20 for the mayor, and future raises any time county commissioners get one.
• Whether a Council seat should be forfeited if the member fails to attend in person for three consecutive regular meetings without being excused. The change would add “in person” to the existing charter provision.
At the next meeting, Fernandez will offer language about requiring that signatures on public initiatives be dated and an opinion about the time frame in which signatures must be submitted.
She’ll also weigh in on a provision that in Council races in which only one candidate is qualified, that person is deemed elected, and if no candidate is qualified, the current office holder will continue until the next general election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.