VENICE — The City Council received the Charter Review Committee’s recommendations for charter amendments and decided … to sit on them for three months.
Committee Chair Jeff Boone presented the committee’s report Tuesday, accompanied by five of the committee’s six members. Vice Chair Ernest Booker was out of town for his daughter’s wedding.
Council members weren’t planning to make any decisions on the recommendations, so there were relatively few questions or comments.
One of the few topics that generated some discussion was one about which the committee didn’t recommend a change — popular election of the mayor.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero, at his last meeting before his term expires, brought it up. Both he and Council Member Mitzie Fiedler had suggested the committee consider it, partly on the basis that the chair or mayor position on other local elected bodies rotates, with the members making the selection annually.
Because Venice’s mayor is elected, the public thinks the position has some power, Cautero said, and are disappointed to learn the mayor can’t fix their problems.
Mayor Ron Feinsod said he has to explain this on a daily basis.
Committee Member John Holic, a former mayor, said that the cities of Sarasota and North Port would prefer to have voters elect their mayors, who would then have a full term in the position, providing continuity.
Going to Washington, D.C., as mayor over a period of years let him build relationships there, he said.
Relationships are key, Council Member Joe Neunder said.
Feinsod said that after almost two years as mayor, he’s not convinced there’s a reason not to rotate the largely ceremonial position.
Boone said that some mayors have used the office to get projects accomplished despite its limitations. And, he said, not every Council member — even good ones — would make a good mayor, or even want the office.
The Council will consider the matter further at a workshop on the committee’s recommendations to be scheduled in mid to late January.
At least one new member will be elected Nov. 2 and the time will let them learn the ropes a bit and get past the upcoming holidays.
To make the November 2022 ballot, an ordinance with the amendments the Council wants to put to a vote just needs to have its first reading by June 14.
Other business
Also on Tuesday:
• approved on first reading petitions for the annexation of 5 acres south of East Venice Avenue between Colebrook Court and South Auburn Road; to change the future land-use designation from Sarasota County Medium Density Residential to city of Venice Moderate Density Residential; and to change the zoning designation from Sarasota County Open Use Estate 1 to city of Venice Residential Multi-Family.
• adopted a resolution transferring responsibilities to charter officers.
• adopted a resolution accepting utilities and improvements at Cassata Square B and C.
• approved an update to the statewide mutual aid agreement with the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
• adopted a resolution accepting utilities and improvements Installed by Fisherman’s Wharf of Venice Development Company LLC.
• approved amendments to the Municipal Firefighters’ Pension Trust Fund to comply with the Internal Revenue Code.
• adopted an ordinance updating the Five-Year Capital Improvement Schedule for Fiscal Years 2022-26.
• adopted an ordinance to change the zoning designation of 44 acres owned by the city at the eastern terminus of Gene Green Road from Planned Industrial Development to Government Use.
• approved a conditional-use petition to allow Watermark at Venice to be a gated community.
• approved a Venetian Tree designation at 232 Gulf Drive.
• voted to accept a utility easement from CS of Venice Development Company.
• approved a restated lease agreement with Florida Flight Maintenance Inc.
• recognized Vice Mayor Rich Cautero for his two terms on the City Council.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
