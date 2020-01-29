VENICE — After months of behind-the-scenes negotiating, the city has a new draft parks agreement to propose to Sarasota County.
First, though, staff needs to get the City Council to sign off on it. That could happen in a special meeting Thursday.
The county operates and maintains 20 of the city’s 44 parks under an arrangement that dates back to 1992.
It originally undertook the obligation to settle a dispute about dual taxation — collecting county taxes from city residents for services the cities provided.
A new agreement was entered into in 2011 even though by then the county’s obligations under the settlement had been met. It’s a 10-year agreement, expiring Oct. 1 2021.
Citing budgetary reasons, the County Commission gave notice a couple of years ago of its intent to terminate the deal. The notice was rescinded but only after aggravating already strained relations between the two government entities.
Efforts to reach a new agreement went nowhere, so a cooling-off period ensued, with staffs working to patch things up and come to terms before the current agreement expires.
Public Works Director James Clinch took the lead for the city. He and Assistant Director Rick Simpson will present the draft agreement to the Council.
Its terms call for the city to continue to maintain the parks it already does and to take back Hecksher Park; Higel Marine Park & Boat Ramp; Legacy Park; and Venice Myakka River Park.
The city would also take over operation of the Venice Community Center after a two-to-three year transition period and Chuck Reiter Park once Venice Little League relocates, but in no more than five years.
Increased responsibilities would add an estimated $280,000 to the city’s parks budget in Fiscal Year 2021-22, to cover three new personnel, two trucks and a mower, Clinch’s presentation shows.
In exchange, the county would get a deed to Wellfield Park and commit to making it a regional sports complex. The deed would contain a reverter clause giving the land back to the city if it should ever cease to be used for sports.
Wellfield had been a major sticking point in earlier negotiations. The county was leery of making a major investment in the park without ownership while the city didn’t want to lose its authority over the property.
If the Council approves the draft agreement, it will be transmitted to the county for consideration.
Also on Thursday, Clinch and Simpson will be asking the Council to approve a proposed five-year capital improvement program for park impact fees.
Among the proposed expenditures are $1 million to design and construct amenities for Venezia Park in Fiscal Year 2020-21; $40,000 that fiscal year and $250,000 the following one for a dog park at Legacy Park; and $200,000 in FY 2021-22 for three pickleball courts in Hecksher Park.
The special meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with backup materials, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” tab. You can also stream the meeting there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.