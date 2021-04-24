VENICE — The City Council will be asked next week to contribute $300,000 toward building a home for one of Venice's longest-serving employees and oldest residents.
The money represents about five-eighths of the estimated cost of a hurricane-hardened museum for Old Betsy, Venice's original fire engine.
The 1926 LaFrance fire engine is actually older than the city itself, which was incorporated in 1927.
Former City Council Member Earl Midlam, Old Betsy's principal caretaker, will make the pitch for funding at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
"We need to do this now," he said Friday.
The balance of the estimated $480,000 cost would come from private funds. Philanthropist Bill Jervey has pledged to match up to $100,000 in donations and the Catlin Foundation has committed to a $55,000 matching grant.
Midlam's estimated budget allocates $70,000 for design, construction drawings and permits; $370,000 for construction; and $40,000 for exhibits.
If the request is approved, the project would be put into the Fiscal Year 2022 capital improvement program.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• finalize a letter to the County Commission establishing the intersection of East Venice Avenue and Pinebrook Road, the widening of Laurel Road between Jacaranda Boulevard and Knights Trail Road and the widening of Pinebrook Road between East Venice Avenue and Edmondson Road as the city's top three transportation priorities.
• vote on annexation, comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning ordinances for the five-acre parcel known as 0 Curry Lane. It's the future site of a rehabilitation hospital.
• vote on an ordinance incorporating the 2019 City of Venice Water Supply Work Plan into the comp plan by reference.
• vote on an ordinance incorporating Joint Planning and Interlocal Service Boundary Agreement amendment Nos. 4 and 5 into the appendix of the comp plan.
• consider an ordinance amending the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
• consider an ordinance amending the city code regarding building permits and fees.
• vote on resolutions accepting utilities and improvements installed by Arcata del Sol LLC and Pamlico Point Management LLC.
• vote on a resolution adopting the Utilities Department's Potable Water and Clean Water Plan, to qualify the city to participate in the state's revolving-fund loan program.
• hear Finance Director Linda Senne's quarterly financial update.
The City Council meets Tuesday, April 27, at 9 a.m. The complete agenda, with backup materials and instructions for connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header.
