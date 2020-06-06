VENICE — In 2017, the city of Venice implemented impact fees on new development to support the fire and police departments.
Because they apply only to new development, impact fees have to be used to enhance the city’s ability to serve it by expanding capacity.
The fees were projected to bring in roughly $100,000 this fiscal year for each department, both of which are building new facilities — a replacement for Fire Station 1 on the island and a public safety facility along East Venice Avenue.
The new impact fees were adopted easily, so the Council decided to explore a few others: a general government fee, an emergency medical service fee and a solid waste fee.
On Tuesday consultant Pete Napoli, of Stantec Inc., will offer the Council his recommendation: Go with the general government impact fee.
State law requires that an impact fee bear a reasonable relation to the cost of serving the people paying it.
There’s a basis for calculating a general government impact fee that satisfies that requirement, Napoli states in his presentation, but coming up with one for solid waste would be an “innovative fee calculation not commonly in place across the state.”
In other words, it would be subject to legal challenge, with an uncertain outcome for the city.
That’s not a problem in figuring out an EMS impact fee. The problem there is that the debt service to fund the start-up cost of the service, which starts Oct. 1, has to be deducted from the amount to be defrayed by new development.
That reduces the fee the city could collect to $2.09 per equivalent dwelling unit — not enough to justify the expense of collecting it, he states.
“We recommend the City postpone the adoption of an Emergency Medical Services impact fee until the debt service associated with the initial capital purchases is paid off,” his presentation states.
He calculated the general government impact fee on the replacement cost of city assets because it’s “not planning for a significant amount of capital projects related to serving growth.”
The result is a fee of $493.34 per equivalent dwelling unit, with a single-family home considered one EDU. Multi-family and mobile homes would pay about three-fourths of that, while commercial buildings would be assessed an amount per 1,000 square feet of space, under his recommendations.
An EDU fee of $493.34 would be $130 less than the county collects as a general government impact fee.
Napoli based his calculation on 100% cost recovery. The Council can opt for a lower percentage.
He recommends the fee be recalculated every five year to keep up with rising costs and changing demographics.
