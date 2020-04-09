VENICE — There’s a just touch of irony in moving forward with a road-widening project when the city’s roads seem empty, but that’s what the Venice City Council will be considering Tuesday.
The project is for the eastern segment of Laurel Road, however, which will go back to being overburdened as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are removed.
Two items regarding the road are on the agenda Tuesday for the Council’s second virtual meeting: the creation of the Laurel Road Community Development District and an agreement with Sarasota County to use impact fees to pay for a conceptual design for the widened road.
The CDD is the brainchild of developer Pat Neal, who has several communities in the area. He has made several attempts to get the city to agree to a public/private partnership to widen the road, which the county owns but is not planning to widen in the near future.
The original petition to create it was filed nearly a year ago.
Neal is proposing to handle the construction side of the project. His company has performed a similar role in other areas and has gotten roads built quicker and cheaper than the government could have done, he has said.
Under the proposed agreement with the county, Venice would receive up to $400,000 in impact fees for preliminary engineering work and cost estimates and would agree to manage the project. It would have 10 years to get the road built or it would have to repay the impact fees.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• consider an ordinance addressing homeless people camping on public property. The ordinance tracks the one the county adopted in 2017 mandating that a homeless person be offered transportation to an available shelter.
• consider an amendment to a grant agreement for drainage improvements at the Venice Municipal Airport.
• consider accepting utilities and improvements, and a developer’s maintenance bond, regarding the Vicenza and Aria communities.
• proclaim the month of April 2020 as “Child Abuse Prevention Month” and “Sexual Assault Awareness Month” and the week of April 19-25, 2020, as “ National Crime Victims’ Rights Week” and “National Volunteer Week.”
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 14. Instructions for listening, watching or participating are on the homepage at VeniceGov.com under “News” and on the agenda, under the “Meetings” header.
If you have questions about connecting to it, contact Christophe St. Luce, director of Information Technology, at cstluce@venicegov.com or 941-882-7425
