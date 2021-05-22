LINDA SENNE

VENICE — Additional personnel expenses, higher insurance premiums and the cost of a road condition assessment are among the reasons General Fund expenditures are expected to rise more than 3% in Fiscal Year 2022.

The figure is important because the city’s charter caps an increase in the General Fund budget from the prior year at the higher of 3% or the increase in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. Last year the CPI increase was 1.4%.

State law requires a balanced budget, and Finance Director Linda Senne’s memo to the City Council says that a projected 5% increase in property valuations will cover or exceed the additional expenditures without a tax increase or the use of reserves.

But Lavallee needs the City Council’s OK to prepare a budget that exceeds the cap in the charter.

Senne’s memo identifies several “significant items” among the additional expenses:

• Three new full-time public works department employees and related supplies, to comply with the new proposed parks agreement with Sarasota County — $321,260

Public Works Director James Clinch said city and county staff are drafting a proposed agreement that likely won’t go before the Council and the Commission until after their summer break. It would go into effect Oct. 1.

• A 3.5% pay increases for current employees — $937,221, including benefits

• An 6%-7% increase in employer contribution rates under the Florida Retirement System —$140,669

• A 17% increase in property and liability insurance premiums — $97,478

• An increase in vehicle rent payments — depreciation — into the city’s Fleet Replacement Fund — $257,187

• A one-time grant expenditures for an emergency management mobile command unit — $274,707

• Excess contributions to the city’s police and firefighter’s pension trust funds to achieve full funding

• A $70,000 road condition assessment


The Council will consider Lavallee’s request Tuesday.

Other business

Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:

• Consider an ordinance amending provisions of the Municipal Police Officers’ Pension Trust.

• Review the applicants for the charter review committee and consider a revised version of the resolution that created the committee.

• Consider the Environmental Advisory Board’s request for that the city oppose the issuance of an aquaculture permit for a fish farm in the Gulf of Mexico.

• Approve a grant offer of $2,109,737.14 for the construction of the extension of Taxiway E at the Venice Municipal Airport.

• Consider approving MSL P.A. to provide audit services.

• Consider giving approval to fill a budgeted municipal service worker position for the Downtown District.

• Proclaim the week of June 6-12, 2021, as “National Garden Week.”

• Present Venice Area Beautification Inc. with the 2020 Friends of Our Urban Forest Award for Outstanding Project.

• Present a 30-Year service award to Jimmy Campbell, Utilities Department.

The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 25. The complete agenda, with instructions for connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com.

