VENICE — Just two weeks after deciding to move forward with implementing general government and solid waste impact fees, the Venice City Council will have an ordinance to consider Tuesday.
The proposed ordinance does even more than that, reorganizing the entire city code chapter on impact fees, including existing provisions for fire service and law enforcement impact fees.
Those fees went into effect a couple of years ago and have provided funds for the new public safety facility that’s under construction and the replacement for Fire Station 1 that soon will be.
The new fees had been discussed at the same time but no action was taken until earlier this month, after consultant Pete Napoli reported.
State law allows the imposition of impact fees on new construction to offset its impact on government services. But the fee has to bear a reasonable relationship to the impact, so a rate study has to be conducted.
The revenue raised has to be used to expand facilities or services to meet the demand resulting from the new development.
Napoli said he used the “buy-in” method to calculate the general government impact fee. Essentially, new development will contribute a share of the replacement cost of the city’s assets.
The result is a fee of $493.34 per equivalent dwelling unit, with a single-family home considered one EDU.
Multi-family and mobile homes would pay about three-fourths of that, while commercial buildings would be assessed an amount per 1,000 square feet of space, in the proposed ordinance.
An EDU fee of $493.34 would be $130 less than the county collects as a general government impact fee and $133 more than Charlotte County residents pay.
Napoli also calculated a residential solid waste impact fee that would range from about $156 for a condo or other multi-family unit to about $519 for a single-family dwelling, though the proposed ordinance sets the top rate at $422.08. The fee is based on the replacement cost of collection trucks and their capacity, he said.
It’s an “innovative” method, he said.
If the new impact fees are approved, the four fees would add $1,792.21 to the cost of a single-family home.
Based on Napoli’s recommendation, the Council decided not to move forward on two other impact fees.
Determining the future level of nonresidential solid waste service would be “impossible,” he said, so a fee purporting to reflect the benefit to the people paying it would be subject to legal challenge.
He did come up with a number for an emergency medical services fee but said it wouldn’t be cost effective to collect it now.
The start-up expense of ambulance service is being paid out of the General Fund, so it has to be subtracted from the calculation of an impact fee, he said. Otherwise, it would be double taxation for new residents to pay into the General Fund and pay an impact fee for the same service.
Factoring in the EMS start-up costs reduces the fee the city could collect to $2.09 per equivalent dwelling unit, so Napoli recommended deferring adopting a fee until the costs have been paid.
If the ordinance clears first reading Tuesday it would come back for a final vote July 14, the last Council meeting before the summer break. It can take effect 90 days after being adopted.
