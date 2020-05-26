VENICE — For the last two months all City Council meetings have been conducted online via the Zoom platform.
And they will be for the foreseeable future even though Council members are eager to meet in person again.
The topic came up for discussion at Thursday’s special meeting about assisting local businesses recover from the COVID-19 restriction imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. It wasn’t officially on the agenda, however, so no action was taken and further debate was postponed until Tuesday.
Virtual meetings had been planned through May but staff recommends they continue until the Council begins its summer break in July, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez and City Manager Ed Lavallee had told the Council on Thursday.
Lavallee said that if the Council wants to resume in-person meetings sooner, staff will find a way to make it happen but it will mean that not all participants can be in chambers.
He and Fernandez sit with the Council on the dais, with City Clerk Lori Stelzer and another clerk adjacent to them. There’s no way to space all those people 6 feet apart, he said.
There’s room for five members 6 feet apart, he said. The other two Council members, as well as himself, Fernandez and Stelzer, would need to be in another room, connected by audio/visual equipment so everyone could see everyone else.
Equipment to enable that was just delivered Friday, he said, and hasn’t been set up yet.
There’s also the matter of getting the public into the room — how to screen them to try to ensure no one with the coronavirus is present, and how many people can be present and maintain social distancing. Or, as an alternative, how can the public be present virtually.
If the Council meets virtually through July 14, then staff can use the six weeks before the next meeting to figure out the best way to return to in-person meetings. It might involve some alterations to seating on the dais, Lavallee said.
It’s not certain that it will be the Council’s decision, though. DeSantis authorized virtual meetings in an executive order that he recently extended but he could rescind the authority as the state proceeds with “reopening.”
If he doesn’t, continuing to meet virtually will pose some new challenges next month when budget workshops begin.
The workshops usually consist of the Council members, charter officers, department heads and other staff, plus members of the public, gathering in the Community Room at City Hall. That’s potentially far more people than participate in a Zoom meeting, talking about a complicated topic involving displays of charts.
Also, the Council had deferred until its next in-person meeting a discussion of an agreement with Sarasota County to obtain impact fees for a study of expanding Laurel Road.
If that’s not until August, there’s a chance that developers in the area could take actions that would affect the Council’s decision, Lavallee said. It could be the subject of a special meeting, though.
Given the sentiment for resuming in-person meetings, he said staff would come back with a proposal to allow that to happen. But Council Member Nick Pachota brought more certainty to the matter by moving to delay it until after the break.
The motion passed 4-3.
Council members Helen Moore and Rich Cautero said they accepted the staff’s recommendation, while Pachota, who remains on deployment as an emergency response planner, noted that the state is still under a disaster declaration.
They were joined in voting for the motion by Mayor Ron Feinsod.
Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom and Council members Mitzie Fiedler and Joe Neunder opposed it.
Newsom said he prefers meetings to be “eyeball to eyeball.”
“I just think that business is done much better in person,” Neunder said.
Fiedler agreed, particularly regarding budget workshops.
Neunder suggested the Venice Community Center as an alternate, larger venue but Stelzer said the county plans to keep it closed at least until June 1, possibly longer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.