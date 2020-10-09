VENICE — The proposed demolition of a historic house is one of two appeals the City Council will consider Tuesday.
At least 17 city residents and Venice Heritage Inc. are asking that the Council overturn the Architectural Review Board's approval of the demolition of the house at 233 Pensacola Ave., in the Historic District.
The owners, John and Geneice Sullivan, petitioned the board for certificates of architectural compliance both for the demolition and for the construction of a new home on the property.
The board put off a decision on the new home pending the receipt of more information but granted the certificate for demolition on a 4-2 vote.
The people bringing the appeal say in their filing that the board didn't follow the city code in reaching its decision and should be directed to rehear the matter after the Council reverses the approval of the demolition.
The second appeal is of a Planning Commission denial of a site-and-development plan amendment for the property at 1460 E. Venice Ave., the Galleria Shops.
The petition was rejected on a 4-3 vote, with the commissioners who voted against it expressing concerns about the orientation of the proposed outparcel building and the potential impact of a proposed drive-thru lane.
The applicant wants the matter sent back to the Planning Commission for reconsideration at an in-person meeting.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• hear first reading of ordinances amending the future land-use map and the city's zoning atlas to change the designations of the properties at 2501 and 2601 Curry Lane.
• hear first reading of ordinances amending the future land-use map and the city's zoning atlas to change the designations of the property at 225 The Esplanade North, the site of a former convenience store on which a small condo complex is proposed to be built.
• hear first reading of an ordinance amending the future land-use map for the properties at 1200 Kings Way Drive and 2001 Laurel Road.
• hear first reading of an ordinance amending the city code regarding vehicles for hire.
• consider a resolution correcting and amending the recently adopted resolution on stormwater management utility service charges.
• consider directing the city manager to create an asset management plan for traffic and road maintenance.
• hear a presentation from Pat Neal on the widening of Laurel Road.
• hear a presentation on the frequency of the collection of solid waste.
The Oct. 13 meeting will be a hybrid, with Council members participating in person and remotely. The complete agenda, with instructions for connecting to the meeting, are at VeniceGov. com under the "Meetings" header.
