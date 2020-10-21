VENICE — The widening of Laurel Road from Knights Trail Road to Jacaranda Boulevard inched forward again.
Following a presentation by developer Pat Neal, the City Council voted 6-1 to pursue entering into a public-private partnership with him for the project.
Sarasota County has already agreed to let the city use up to $400,000 in mobility fees to get preliminary designs and costs estimates for taking the road from two to four lanes.
Neal said he thinks spending less — $100,000 to $140,000 — will still get plans, designs and cost estimates that will provide the Council enough information to decide whether to take another step forward.
He said he has entered into numerous such partnerships and been able to build roads much faster and cheaper than when a government goes through the 10-step Consultants Competition Negotiation Act process.
The widening of Pinebrook Road under the act began in 2014; it’s in the county’s capital improvement schedule for 2024.
A PPP cuts much of the red tape, he said.
Neal showed the Council three preliminary options for a four-lane Laurel Road: one with no median; one with a median; and one with no median at the west end, where having one would require acquiring four to six lots for right of way, and a median eastward past those lots.
Neal’s company owns the frontage the rest of the way to Jacaranda Boulevard. He told the Council members they needed to make a decision because he could put the property to other uses if there’s no interest in widening the road.
But the Council members were very interested. A consultant’s report completed in 2019 said the level of service on the road will drop to an “F” by 2030 if it’s not improved.
The city’s comp plan commits it to maintain its roads at at least a level “D.”
The Council also gave Neal the OK to start looking into funding for the project. He estimated the cost at $8.5 million to $9.5 million, depending on whether land needs to be acquired.
The estimate includes bike lanes on both sides. Enhanced lighting, irrigation, landscaping and a multi-use recreational trail would add an estimated $1.4 million to $2.55 million, he said.
Laurel Road is county-owned, so the county will want a role in improving it, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said. Neal said that the county might be agreeable to having the community development district in North Venice be the party that enters into the contract, if the project is approved.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• remanded to the Planning Commission a site-and-development plan amendment for the property at 1460 E. Venice Ave., the Galleria Shops. The matter was on the Council’s agenda on an appeal of a denial by the Commission but attorney Jeff Boone asked that the Commission get a chance to review a revised amendment
• approved on first reading ordinances amending the future land-use map and the city’s zoning atlas to change the designations of the properties at 2501 and 2601 Curry Lane.
• approved on first reading ordinances amending the future land-use map and the city’s zoning atlas to change the designations of the property at 225 The Esplanade North, the site of a former convenience store on which a small condo complex is proposed to be built.
• approved on first reading an ordinance amending the future land-use map for the properties at 1200 Kings Way Drive and 2001 Laurel Road.
• approved on first reading an ordinance amending the city code regarding vehicles for hire.
• adopted a resolution correcting and amending the recently adopted resolution on stormwater management utility service charges.
Watch the video of the meeting at VeniceGov. com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.