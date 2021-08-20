VENICE — The first cut of applicants has yielded seven potential replacements for City Clerk Lori Stelzer, who’s retiring Dec. 31 after 28 years in the position.
That’s two more candidates than Human Resources Director Alan Bullock had said he expected to present when the City Council goes back to work next Tuesday.
Two are Florida residents, while there’s one each from California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas and Wisconsin, Stelzer’s home state.
All have served as a city clerk or deputy city clerk, a criterion the Council approved adding to the job listing at Bullock’s suggestion to weed out people with limited experience.
Doing the recruiting in-house saved the expense of hiring a firm at a cost of 25%-30% of the position’s salary, he said.
The timetable he had announced included setting up interviews for a special meeting on Sept. 15, then using the Council’s rankings to enter into negotiations with the top candidate so a contract will be ready for approval Sept. 28.
The goal is to have the new clerk on board in mid-November to spend six weeks with Stelzer learning the ropes.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• hear a presentation on COVID-19 from Chuck Henry, Department of Health-Sarasota.
• approve the 2022 state legislative priorities.
• hear Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial update and a presentation on proposed changes to the draft Fiscal Year 2022 budget since June’s budget workshops.
• hear first reading of an ordinance modifying the amount the city charges the county for wholesale sanitary wastewater.
• hear first reading of an ordinance amending the hours city beach parks and athletic parks would be closed to vehicles from midnight to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., to match a change to county hours.
• hear first reading of an ordinance eliminating city regulations pertaining to gas pumps, which are now solely under state regulation.
• vote on an ordinance amending the city’s emergency management procedures to be consistent with state law.
• vote on an ordinance amending code provisions related to the use of the public right of way and hear a presentation on an online park and public space reservation system.
• vote on an ordinance amending code provisions related to the defense and indemnity of officers and employees.
• vote on an budget amendment.
• consider approving an amendment to the locally funded agreement with Sarasota County for the construction of Venezia Park.
• consider reappointing Jon Steketee to the Architectural Review Board; Jean Trammell and Frank Wright to the Historic Preservation Board; and John Hinshaw to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; and appointing Kirk Wilkenson to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• present a five-year Service Award to Airport Director Mark Cervasio.
• recognize Shawn Carvey on his retirement as fire chief.
• recognize public safety leadership.
The City Council meets Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 9 a.m. at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda, with directions for connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
